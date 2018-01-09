George Miller open to Wrexham AFC return

GEORGE MILLER admits he would like to return for another spell with Wrexham.

The 19-year-old striker has completed a one month loan at The Racecourse and returned to parent club Middlesbrough.

When he first linked up with the Reds, manager Dean Keates felt it was a coup as Miller was due to link up with another club during the January transfer window.

Miller is now waiting to see what the future holds and is due to hold talks with Championship side Boro who he joined in the summer from Bury after scoring seven goals in 29 League One outings last season.

“I have got a meeting at Middlesbrough and we will go from there,” said Miller.

“We will see what they want me to do. I am looking forward to what the future holds.”

When asked about the possibility of returning to Wrexham, with Keates looking to bolster his attacking options this month, Miller added: “I would never say never.

“I would like to come back to be fair.

“I have spoken to the gaffer, I can’t really say much but maybe one day I will be back here, not in the distant future.”

After appearing as a second half substitute on his Wrexham debut in the 4-1 defeat at Macclesfield on December 9, Miller’s first start came in the 2-0 FA Trophy first round defeat against Harrogate Town.

Miller started the next three league games, which all ended in draws, and he also led the attack alongside Scott Boden on Saturday as Wrexham beat Torquay United 4-0 to return to winning ways.

The Bolton-born frontman has been a prolific scorer for Boro under 23s this term and also featured for the first team in three EFL Cup and Football League Trophy games, and says he has learnt a lot during his time at Wrexham.

Miller said: “The first week I came to Wrexham we got battered at Macclesfield, then beat by Harrogate, and I am thinking ‘what am I doing here!’

“But after that it has gone on an upward slope and since then I started loving it.

“It has been a bit of a roller-coaster to be fair.

“I have learnt so much in this last month through like the dirty side of the game, getting your body in, being physical, doing stuff off the ball.

“You learn off these older pros so I have just enjoyed everything.”

Miller was delighted to finish on a high as Wrexham registered their biggest win of the season against bottom side Torquay.

“It was a great way to end my month here at Wrexham with a win,” said Miller.

“Especially to score four goals, it shows that the attackers are doing something right so I enjoyed it.”

Leading scorer Chris Holroyd, playing on the left flank, scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 11 goals, with Manny Smith also on target.

Although disappointed not to score during his stint with fourth placed Wrexham, who are seven points behind leaders Macclesfield Town with a game in hand, Miller was pleased with his contribution.

“To be fair, I think I have been doing work off the ball and that has been helping the lads out,” added Miller.

“I will keep doing that if we keep scoring goals.

“When I am stretching defences, that makes gaps for Scott and Chris to get on the ball and do their magic so I am happy with that.

“It would have been nice to have scored but I have really enjoyed it at Wrexham.

“I have enjoyed the fans, when you have 4,000 fans egging you on you get a bit of a buzz.

“I love it and I want more of it.”