Cymru Alliance Reports: Airbus up to second while Wellmen are beaten.

AIRBUS climbed up to second spot with an emphatic 4-0 home win against Queen’s Park.

The victory – a first in three games for the Wingmakers – closed the gap on leaders Caernarfon Town to five points.

Wingmakers full-back Wes Baynes opened the scoring midway through the first half when his effort from 25 yards found the top corner.

The lead was doubled when Damase Kiwanda netted on 38 minutes with the speedy winger marking the goal with his customary somersault celebration.

The home side’s domination of proceedings was underlined further as Leo Riley bagged a third soon after the restart.

The rout was complete on 68 minutes as Luke Busumbru’s neat finish made it 4-0 and earned the hosts a measure of revenge for a same-score defeat to Queen’s Park earlier in the season.

Having criticised the Wingmakers’ defensive lapses in recent weeks, assistant Andy Thomas was delighted to end the year with a clean sheet.

“It was comfortable for us and they didn’t really pose us any problems defensively,” he said. “We contained them well and barely let them in our half because we played on the front foot after keeping the ball really well and dominated possession.

“It was an important win that gets us back up the league and can hopefully help us start the new year in good form.”

Holywell Town’s winning streak was ended at Rhyl as the visitors fell to a 3-1 defeat.

John Haseldin’s in-form side headed into the contest buoyed by three successive victories, but were outgunned by Mark Connolly’s resurgent Lilywhites.

Former Rhyl man Steve Lewis posed problems for the home defence and had the best chance of the first-half when his shot was well saved by Rory Crowther.

Lewis continued to pose the biggest threat as his shot was parried by Crowther before the ball was hooked clear.

The deadlock was broken soon after the restart when Alun Webb’s probing run stretched the Holywell defence and his lay-off to substitiute to Alex Titchiner was calmly despatched from the edge of the box to put Rhyl ahead.

Now in the ascendancy, Rhyl upped the tempo and netted their second on 53 minutes as Titchiner’s chipped delivery was headed home by player-manager Connolly.

As the Wellmen sought a foothold in the game they nearly fell further behind as Titchiner’s shot was turned round the post by keeper Shaun Pearson.

But the deficit was halved in when Lewis was felled in the box by Tony Davies and Sam Jones stepped up to fire home the resulting spot-kick.

Now in pursuit of a leveller, Holywell pressed forward but were vulnerable to counter-attacks and were caught out late on when Titchiner was set free and calmly slotted home.

The defeat saw Holywell slip to sixth in the standings, while Rhyl rose to third.

Haseldin said: “It’s a really disappointing result from our point of view, particularly after we dominated the first half but didn’t take our chances.

“We went there full of confidence, but we struggled to cope with them going a bit more direct in the second half and bringing Titchiner on changed the game for them.

“It’s been a tough run of fixtures for us over Christmas with Rhyl and Flint away, and with the high pressing game we play, you could see the fatigue in some of our fittest players.

“But we’re still up there in a tight league and when the dust settles we’ve done really well over the last month.

“We’re not going to be too down on ourselves and won’t dwell too much on this result and will look to bounce back next weekend.”

Leaders Caernarfon Town salvaged a point from their clash at Holyhead Hotspur as captain Nathan Craig scored straight from a corner with two minutes remaining.

Porthmadog were the day’s highest scorers as the hit seven without reply against winless Llandudno Junction, Julian Williams netting a hat-trick.

Penrhyncoch and Guilsfield shared two goals and the points in their derby clash.