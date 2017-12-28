Wrexham AFC duo slam festive fixture programme

DEAN KEATES and Mark Carrington have slammed fixture planners for handing Wrexham two long away trips over the festive period.

Wrexham made the tricky 270 mile round trip to Barrow for their Boxing Day match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and will follow that up with an away game at Gateshead on Saturday.

The return journey to the north east totals 400 miles and vice-captain Carrington says the schedule has not been kind to Wrexham.

“It is another long trip on Saturday,” said Carrington. “I said in the changing room that whoever has done the fixtures needs shooting!”

“But that is what we have got to do. As a footballer you go where you get told and we have got to make sure that we go to Gateshead fully prepared and beat them.”

Keates insists Wrexham’s away matches should have involved less travelling.

“It’s just like the August bank holiday. We have ended up being the one that has to do the travelling again,” said Keates.

“Everybody else seems to have a local derby to anything an hour-and-a-half, we are two-and-a-half hours, nearly three hours, away in Barrow and then we go and do the Gateshead game.”

Wrexham got off to the worst possible start against Barrow after going behind with less than two minutes on the clock.

But captain Shaun Pearson equalised before the break and Wrexham, who coped well with Barrow’s aerial threat, left Holker Street with a point.

And Carrington, handed a recall in midfield, praised the Reds’ battling qualities against one of the in-form teams in the division.

“I was pleased to get back in the side,” said Carrington.

“Obviously when you come to places like Barrow you know it is going to be a physical battle.

“You have got to try and win the battles first and then try and play your football.

“I think we competed with them brilliantly and stood up to everything they threw into the box.

“That is have you got to stand up to that when you come here. I am sure a lot of teams when they go to Barrow will crumble but we stood up to them well.

“It was disappointing to concede but we showed great character to come back from that.”

But Carrington admits Wrexham lacked quality in the final third needed to go on and win the game.

“It was just a lack of quality from us in the final third on the ball that dropped us three points,” said Carrington.

“That is what paid us but on the battling side, we showed great character. We will go again at Gateshead.”

Wrexham also drew 0-0 at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday and the Reds are fourth in the National League, four points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Carrington admits Wrexham could have won both games over Christmas but is happy to start an unbeaten run.

“It is probably two points dropped in both of the games,” said Carrington.

“But if you are not going to win them then it is important that you don’t lose and we keep the unbeaten run going.

“Hopefully we get the win on Saturday.”