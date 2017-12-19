Wrexham AFC midfielder Sam Wedgbury set to return for festive period

SAM WEDGBURY is set to give Wrexham a boost by declaring himself available for the busy festive period.

The midfielder was forced off with a calf injury in the 2-0 home win against Maidenhead United on December 2 and missed the top of the table defeat at Macclesfield Town seven days later.

Not risked in Saturday’s FA Trophy clash with Harrogate Town when Wrexham suffered a 2-0 first round loss, Wedgbury insists he will be pulling out all the stops to make sure he is fully fit for this weekend’s home game with Dover Athletic.

“I am good,” said Wedgbury, who joined Wrexham in the summer after helping Forest Green Rovers clinch promotion via the play-offs.

“I did some jogging on Friday and come Saturday, I will be ready and raring to go.

“I am going to put the work in this week, I am not having any days off because I want to be right for the game.

“(Physio) Phil Davies is doing his best to get me right and physically I feel in good shape.”

Wedgbury is relieved the injury is not as serious as he first thought.

“I feared the worst,” said Wedgbury. “I thought it was a full tear so it was nice that it wasn’t.”

Reds boss Dean Keates rang the changes for the visit of National League North high-fliers Harrogate.

Key men such as captain Shaun Pearson, defender Manny Smith and top scorer Chris Holroyd were rested with fringe players and youngsters coming into the side.

Wedgbury believes Wrexham, third in the table and just two points off top spot, will benefit from giving important players a breather ahead of the game against fourth placed Dover.

“The rest will do the lads good ready for Dover,” said Wedgbury. “That is what our priority is, we move onto that one now. We got the lads some rest on Saturday which is more important because we have got a busy schedule coming up.

“A lot of teams will have played their best teams in the FA Trophy, which is not a bad thing, but this club has been in non-league for 10 years and we need to get out of it.”

Saturday’s clash with Dover is the first of four games in 10 days over Christmas.

Wrexham also have successive away matches at Barrow, on Boxing Day, and Gateshead (December 30) before the Bluebirds head to The Racecourse for the return fixture on New Year’s Day.

Wedgbury is hoping Wrexham can maintain their promotion challenge by coming through the festive fixtures with a decent points return.

“That is what we want to strive for, we want to stay up there and keep winning games,” said Wedgbury.

“With the home form we have got, when teams are coming here with our strongest team out they will be fearing us more than we fear them, especially with the crowd behind us.

“We have got a busy schedule and we have set out targets of what we want to come out of Christmas with ready for January.

“Hopefully one or two new faces can freshen us and give players here a little rest as well come January, we have got a great chance.”

Wedgbury admits it was still disappointing to bow out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle but insists the league was always going to be the priority.

“Obviously the lads are disappointed we didn’t win,” added Wedgbury. “Harrogate dominated possession towards the end when they were 2-0 up but there was nothing really in it until the first goal.

“We had a lot of young lads in the team and lads that haven’t been playing so it is difficult, mentally more than anything, when you haven’t really been playing and then you are in.

“It was a back four that are not used to playing together and it was the same with the midfielders, so it does have a little effect. It is one of those things, we can concentrate on the league now.”