Wrexham AFC 0 Harrogate Town 2

Wrexham crashed out of the FA Trophy after losing 2-0 against Harrogate Town at The Racecourse.

Manager Dean Keates rang the changes for the first round clash with the league being the priority, resting key men as fringe players and youngsters got their chance.

The visitors, flying high in the National League North, were the better side and deserved their place in the second round.

Harrogate made a bright start and should have gone ahead in the 16th minute when former Wrexham striker Mark Beck’s glancing header from Joe Leesley’s cross fell wide.

Beck went close again while Wrexham finally created their first chance after 31 minutes but Scott Boden saw his header saved by James Belshaw.

But Harrogate took the lead four minutes before the break as Beck rose above Doug Tharme and headed home George Thomson’s cross from the right.

Harrogate went close at the start of the second half as Terry Kennedy’s goalbound header from Thomson’s corner was deflected wide.

Wrexham found themselves further behind as Harrogate made it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

Ryan Fallowfield sent in a cross from the right and Beck found the net with a close range header.

Substitute Cameron McGregor almost pulled a goal back for Wrexham late on but he hit the woodwork following a lay-off from new Reds signing Ferdinand Takyi who had also come off the bench.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble; Roberts, Tharme, Hurst, Williams; Mackreth, Carrington, Boden (Takyi 52), Leo Smith (McGregor 78); Massanka (Burrows 52), Miller. Subs not used: Dunn, Barratt.