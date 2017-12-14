Wrexham set for cash windfall from Louis Moult sale

WREXHAM are set for a New Year cash windfall from the sale of former striker Louis Moult.

Motherwell have announced that striker Moult is joining Preston North End for an undisclosed fee on January 1.

Reports suggest the Championship club could have offered as much as £500,000 for Moult – and that will result in a decent cut for the Reds.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 50 goals in 98 appearances in Scotland since leaving Wrexham in June 2015, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Deepdale andthe Reds will benefit financially from sell-ons as part of the move.

Moult bagged 23 times in 47 games during his one season with the Reds after former Wrexham boss Kevin Wilkin brought him with him from Nuneaton.