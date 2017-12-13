Bangor-on-Dee 'very confident' racing will go ahead on Friday

Bangor-on-Dee are ‘very confident’ Friday’s seven-race meeting will go ahead.

The Horse Comes First fixture, with the first race due midday, was under threat at the start of week after heavy snow covered the course, followed by a frost overnight into Tuesday.

However, course officials got to work in the snow, setting up the hurdles ready for racing, and have been rewarded with rising temperatures and rain during the morning which has helped to thaw out the course.

The going is now soft, heavy in places at Bangor, who last week were crowned the ROA’s Small Racecourse of the Year, joint winners alongside Musselburgh.

Racing manager Jeannie Chantler said: “What a weekend of weather we have had - six inches of snow and two very frosty nights but we’re very confident of racing on Friday.

“We are forecast some showers but with cloudy dry afternoons and a maximum daytime temperature of six degrees with no frost forecast at night, if the weatherman is right then we are racing!”

Keep an eye on Bangor’s website and social media feeds for the latest updates.