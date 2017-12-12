Wrexham AFC captain Shaun Pearson looking for another positive response

SHAUN PEARSON is in no mood for Wrexham to surrender their record of not losing back-to-back matches this season.

Wrexham were beaten 4-1 at Macclesfield Town in Saturday’s top of the table clash, the Reds conceding three late goals after Scott Boden equalised in the 74th minute.

Although disappointed with the heaviest defeat of the campaign, skipper Pearson wants to make sure Wrexham don’t lose two games in a row.

Third placed Wrexham, two points behind leaders Macclesfield, entertain Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Trophy this weekend before returning to league action against promotion rivals Dover Athletic a week on Saturday.

“One thing we have done well this season is we have always had a response,” said Pearson.

“We have now lost seven games in all competitions but we have never lost two on the spin and that is massive.

“If you want to be a team that challenges never lose two on the spin because if you back a bad result up with a good result, things never look too bad.

“It is important we bounce back against Dover.

“Another massive game, hopefully we can continue our good home form and get three points.

“Harrogate are first but if I am being totally honest three points in the league is what we are desperate for.

“We will look forward to Saturday, get that out of the way and then continue back on the league form.”

Pearson, who was in the Grimsby Town side beaten by Wrexham in the 2013 FA Trophy final, also suffered defeat with the Mariners against Halifax Town in the Wembley showcase last year.

And although he is not dismissing the competition and victory is the target against National League North high-flyers Harrogate, Pearson insists the league is Wrexham’s priority.

“I have been in the final a couple times,” said Pearson.

“If we are all honest, the league is our priority, I think everybody will hold their hands up on that.

“It is not many times that you get to play at Wembley in your career and players will always love that opportunity if it comes around.

“When you get out there, of course you take the Trophy completely seriously and obviously you want to win but the league is everything we want.”

Pearson was disappointed with the way Wrexham “capitulated” against Macclesfield at Moss Rose.

Macclesfield took an early lead and deserved their advantage at the break but Wrexham enjoyed a good spell in the second half and levelled through Boden's first goal for the club.

However, the Silkmen quickly reclaimed the lead and scored another two goals.

Pearson admits Wrexham pressed the self destruct button and should have managed the game better after equalising.

“We capitulated if we are being honest,” said Pearson.

“We obviously didn’t start the game well but I thought towards the end of the first half we were on top, we grew into it well.

“At the start of the second half they had a chance but then we really grew into it and deserved to equalise.

“But then the back four were a bit guilty, we are experienced lads and we should have just reined the lads in and said ‘we have got an equaliser, let’s get through the next 5-10 minutes.’

“We just got a little bit excited, probably thought we were going to go on when we should have just maybe sat it and made sure we were compact and not concede.

“Obviously we did the complete opposite and it didn’t work.”

Captain Pearson admits he was as much to blame as anyone as Wrexham caved in from a good position.

“Experience should tell us better, that is where us experienced lads should have got hold of the lads in front of us and said ‘make sure you get through this next 5-10 minutes, and we can still win the game later on’,” added Pearson.

“Everyone got a bit excited and I will hold my hands up. I am a bit disappointed with myself because we should have just made sure we got through that period and we didn't.

“It cost us ultimately.

“The frustrating thing is we got ourselves back in the game and we did everything right to get back in the game, and we have got enough experienced heads between us – including myself – to not let what happened, happen.”