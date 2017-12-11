Scott Boden's first Wrexham AFC goal soured by Macclesfield defeat

SCOTT BODEN described it “bittersweet” as his first Wrexham goal was soured by the heaviest defeat of the season.

Boden, brought in from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer, made it 1-1 with a 74th minute equaliser against Macclesfield Town at Moss Rose.

However, Wrexham capitulated and lost 4-1 in their top of the table clash.

“It doesn’t gloss over it to be honest but it is nice to get on the scoresheet,” said Boden.

“At the end of the day it is not the performance or result that we wanted so it is bittersweet.

“I would rather have not scored and we won.”

Macclesfield deservedly led 1-0 at the break but Wrexham enjoyed a good spell in the second half, leading to Boden’s leveller.

It all went wrong after that and Boden admits Wrexham caved in as his former club sealed victory.

“We were the team in the accendancy for 10-15 minutes, getting corner after corner, and we got the goal,” said Boden.

“Then we capitulated but we are all in it together and I am sure we will bounce back.

“We have got to dust ourselves off, we will look at the goals, look at the game, pick bits out and we go again next week and hopefully bounce back.”

Manager Dean Keates felt Wrexham, backed by over 900 travelling supporters, got carried away after equalising and should have been more disciplined.

“It is not good enough,” said Keates. “We are on top and their second goal has come against the run of play.

“They were by far the better team in the first half, we were lucky to go in 1-0 down.

“There was a reaction second half, a lot better and we got ourselves right back into the game with a good goal, Scott has deserved that over the last few weeks.

“I think we got a little bit carried away with the atmosphere, we nearly had as many fans as them.

“We kind of lost our discipline a little bit and went for them straight away when really away from home we should have stayed in the game.

“The last 15 minutes there was a lot of naivety, we fell apart and there is a lot to learn from it.”

The game was given the go ahead despite the wintry weather and it continued to snow throughout the contest but Keates didn’t use the conditions as an excuse.

“Not just for my team, for both teams so I can’t hide behind that,” said Keates. “That last 10-15 minutes wasn’t good enough.”

There was a break in play late in the game as the pitch-lines were cleared of snow for visibility and Keates added: “It was a bit farcical but you give credit to their groundstaff and volunteers who got the game on.

“What they tried to do, they wanted to make sure the game was on.”

The game was screened live by BT Sports and Keates felt this was the reason why it wasn’t abandoned by referee David Richardson.

“There are no injuries for both teams, that is what you can look at,” added Keates.

“If the studs are clogging up with snow and someone slips and ends up hurting another player then you look at the health side of the players.

“At one point you couldn’t see any lines on the pitch. They had a decision to make and with the cameras being here, that has definitely made his decision swing towards the way of making sure the game finished.”