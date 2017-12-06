Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates taking a look at trialist striker

DEAN KEATES remains eager to add to his attacking options and is running the rule over a trialist striker.

Alex Reid has returned to Fleetwood Town after completing a three month loan spell at Wrexham and the un-named trialist will continue training with the Reds this week under Keates’ watchful eye.

“He has been over in the country from Germany for a bit and been on trial at one or two places,” said Keates.

“He got put to us and has a decent enough track record.

“He is somebody that we will have in for a week or two and have a look at him.

“He is still here and done okay in training so we will just see how it develops.”

Keates has funds to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window to boost Wrexham’s promotion challenge.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Maidenhead United at The Racecourse leaves Wrexham second in the National League at the halfway stage in the season, level on points with leaders Sutton United.

“Half of the season gone and we are right in the mix where we wanted to be,” said Keates.

“It is a new changing room and full credit to them. They have bought into everything so far but it is only half way so we will keep ticking games off.”

Keates watched on from the stands against Maidenhead after beginning a three-match touchline ban having been charged with improper conduct towards match officials following the 1-1 draw with Sutton on September 30.

Victory meant Wrexham completed the double over the Magpies and Keates was delighted to pick up another three points.

“Maidenhead are a difficult team and I don’t think many teams will take six points off them, definitely down at their place,” said Keates.

“They are organised, big, strong and physical, and put you under a lot of pressure.

“We got two good goals and the clean sheet so we are delighted with that.”

Wrexham, who boast the best defensive record in the division, earned plaudits for their attacking play and Keates believes there is more to come in that department.

“It is still growing and the process is we keep developing,” said Keates.

“The attacking play has got better, there will be times when it plateaus but what we have been comfortable in doing is defending, being organised and keeping clean sheets.

“Ultimately, we know when you create chances you take them and we know we can keep a clean sheet.

“It is a team effort, they are working hard and that is all we can ask of them.”

Wrexham return to action against promotion rivals Macclesfield Town, who sit one point behind the Reds in third, at Moss Rose on Saturday.

The game is being screened live on television, with a 12.30pm kick-off time, and Keates knows it will be a good test of Wrexham’s promotion credentials.

“They are all big games,” said Keates. “It is going to be a tough test for us, an away game, but we are confident.

“It is on television but that doesn’t make a difference to us.

“We will go there, go about our business in the right way and all being well we can put on a performance and get three points.”

Keates will complete his touchline ban the following weekend when Wrexham entertain Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Although Keates had hoped the tie would be settled on the day via extra-time and penalties if required, the National League North highfliers turned down the request and the game will go to a replay if the December 16 encounter ends in a draw.

“We asked the question and Harrogate said no,” added Keates. “It is something we would have liked but both parties have to agree on it, they haven’t agreed so we will see what happens when we play.

“Ultimately we have got an opportunity to win a football match and we can control that situation.”

Prices for the game at the Racecourse are £10 adults, £5 over 64/under 21 and £1 over 80/under 18. Wrexham supporters will have use of the Hays Travel (Mold Road) Stand, with travelling Harrogate fans in the Bkoncepts Stand.