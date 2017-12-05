Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates signs loan striker George Miller

GEORGE MILLER has joined Wrexham on a one-month loan from Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old striker left Bury to sign a three-year contract with the Championship club in July after scoring seven goals in 29 League One outings last season.

Reds’ boss Dean Keates is delighted to land Miller, who will join another club on loan in January.

“George has come out of Middlesbrough under 23s but he played first team football at Bury last season and scored goals,” said Keates, who could hand his new recruit (pictured above) a debut in Saturday’s clash at Macclesfield Town.

“He has scored 14 goals already for Middlesbrough under 23s in 10 games this season and through contacts and a few favours I have been able to pull something off.

“He will be on loan in League One come January but we have jumped in early.

“It is a little bit more competition, a fresh face, a new voice and personality in the changing room.

“We are grateful to Middlesbrough and it can help both parties so all being well he can add to us over the next month.”

