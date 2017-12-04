Wrexham AFC defender James Jennings is back with a goal and a win

JAMES JENNINGS was delighted to put a frustrating spell behind him by helping Wrexham pick up another vital win.

The left-back limped out of the cross border derby victory at Chester on November 11 due to a recurrence of a thigh injury and he missed the next three games.

Back in the side for Saturday’s visit of Maidenhead United, Jennings scored the second goal as Wrexham triumphed 2-0 to remain joint top of the National League with Sutton United.

“It was nice to get back in the team,” said Jennings. “It has been a bit frustrating the last few weeks with a few little niggles, it’s not been right.

“Mark Carrington came in and has done brilliant but the gaffer put me back in so it was just a case of getting through it. The most important thing was to get the win but I ended up getting a goal so it is good.”

Leading scorer Chris Holroyd opened the scoring in the first half and Jennings made sure of the win after the break, getting on the end of Shaun Pearson’s flick-on from Kevin Roberts’ free-kick to register his second goal of the season and kill off Maidenhead who were down to 10 men.

“Kevin put the cross in and I actually shouted to Shaun while it was coming to flick it,” said Jennings.

“He couldn’t have put it in a better spot, I took it across and put it away.

“It put the game to bed because as the game goes on, you start inviting pressure. They had the man sent off and sometimes it is harder when you are playing against 10 men but the lads dug deep.

“Some of the spells we had first half were brilliant, it was some of the best we have played this season.”

Coach Carl Darlington was delighted with the attacking play and believes there is more to come from Wrexham.

“No trophies are handed out at this time,” said Darlington. “The biggest thing for us is that changing room, it is a new group of players and at the halfway mark we are top of the league.

“We didn’t expect that, I don’t think many people did with 14 new players coming into the squad.

“You can see us getting more confident, you can see us building up going forward as well as our defensive values and as time goes on, they are going to get closer and closer together and know how each other play.”

Darlington added: “We are joint top and anyone connected to this football club would take this situation.

“There are points that we have dropped along the way but there are points that we have picked up that we may not have thought so.

“It has evened itself out and I think we deserve to be where we are.

“You might talk about we haven’t scored enough goals but defensively we are really strong and if we can keep moving that ball up the pitch and creating opportunities, I think we have got a great chance.”