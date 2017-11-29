Ntumba Massanka wants goals but Wrexham AFC wins come first

NTUMBA MASSANKA is eager to get back amongst the goals but winning games remains his priority.

The striker rejoined Wrexham for a second loan spell from Burnley in the summer and he has scored two goals this season.

Both came in the same game as his brace helped Wrexham secure a 2-0 victory over Bromley on September 2.

Although he has been unable to add to his tally, Massanka hopes to get back on the goal trail when the Reds host Maidenhead United on Saturday, with the 20-year-old pushing for a starting place now that fellow loanee Alex Reid has returned to Fleetwood Town.

“Hopefully I feature more and in these remaining games of my loan, I want to try and score as many goals as I can,” said Massanka, who is due to return to Burnley at the start of January.

“It has been a bit of a weird one this season for goals.

“But I will always give 100 per cent for the team and I would like to think everyone else thinks that when I put on the shirt.

“To me it doesn’t matter who scores, it is about winning for us. That is most important.”

Scott Boden is competing with Massanka to line-up in attack alongside Chris Holroyd.

But whoever starts, Massanka insists that the supporters will see plenty of commitment.

“We all wish Alex the best with his career but now it is about us,” said Massanka. “Hopefully whoever goes out there, no matter who it is, works their socks off for the team and gives the people what they deserve to see and what they want to see out of someone that puts on the shirt; hard work, dedication and putting everything in for the cause.”

Wrexham go into the game on the back of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.

The Reds were second best throughout and whilst heaping praise on Aldershot, Massanka is focussed on making amends against Maidenhead.

“You can’t dwell on it,” said Massanka. “It was disappointing to lose, as always, but I thought they were the best team we have come up against this season.

“The way they passed the ball and moved it, it was quite difficult for us to get a grip on the game.

“You have got to hold your hand up sometimes and say they were the better team, which was the case.

“That has been and gone now, we have got to go again on Saturday.”

Wrexham surrendered top spot as a result but the second placed Reds have the same points and goal difference as leaders Sutton United.

With games against fellow promotion hopefuls Macclesfield Town and Dover Athletic to come in a busy December, Massanka stressed the importance of Wrexham staying in the leading pack.

“It is big month to look forward to because we are playing against teams around us,” added Massanka.

“The next game coming up is Maidenhead and it is about getting three points, just continually trying to get the points on the table and keep in the pack. That is where we want to be.

“If we are top, we are top, and we will continue trying to stay top.

“But if we are in and around it, we will just try and put pressure on whoever is up there.

“It was disappointing to lose on Saturday but if you’d have asked us a couple of weeks ago if we’d have taken the position we are in now, we would have bitten your hand off.”