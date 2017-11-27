Alex Reid hoped to make a bigger impact for Wrexham AFC

ALEX REID is disappointed he didn’t make a bigger impact during his spell at Wrexham.

The striker’s 93-day loan spell from Fleetwood came to an end after the 2-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.

Although he scored three goals in his first four Wrexham appearances, Reid failed to find the net in his next 14 league outings and he feels he didn’t hit the heights he is capable of.

“The experience that I take back with me is brilliant and I can’t thank the fans enough,” said Reid. “But on a personal level I am just disappointed, but that is down to me setting high standards.

“I will always judge myself by goals and I will always be judged on goals.

“I just don’t think that I have made a big enough impact that I wanted to.

“Whether the league has got the better of me, it is just about coming back, have another crack at the whip and proving to myself that I can make a bigger impact at this level.”

Reid, yet to make a senior appearance for Fleetwood since joining from Rushall Olympic, is determined to come back stronger from his stint with the Reds.

“I have enjoyed it,” said Reid. “I don’t think I have been good enough by my own standards but all you can do is pull yourself up and get back on the horse.

“The only person you can listen to is yourself, you can’t listen to any of the doubters and anyone that is against you because they are not with you before and they are not going to be with you after.

“I am my biggest critic at the end of the day, I don’t need anybody else to tell me what I have done wrong.

“I know what I have done wrong and it is just about me correcting my mistakes and coming back stronger.

“Three senior goals, it is about building on it and coming back stronger.”

Reid had a good chance to add to his tally, but fired wide after being put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and he felt he should have done better.

“In a team where we don’t create a lot of chances, there has been chances like today that I need to be putting away,” said Reid. “For my standard, it is happening too often.”

When asked whether he would return to Wrexham for another loan spell in January, Reid said: “Definitely, even if it is just to prove to myself more than anything that I can have a bigger impact and prove the doubters wrong.

“It will be down to Fleetwood and what their plans are with me first and foremost.

“All I am concentrating on at the moment is getting back on the training pitch, correcting my mistakes and get my finishing where it needs to be.”

Whether he returns or not, Reid is hoping Wrexham, second on goal difference from leaders Sutton United, can realise the promotion dream.

“Hopefully Wrexham can go on to win promotion now,” added Reid. “They are a great bunch of lads and I would see them go on and win the league and get promotion because they truly deserve it and it is a massive club.”

Manager Dean Keates, looking for a replacement, thanked Reid for his efforts.

“We are grateful for what Alex has done for us,” said Keates. “We will see what happens in the week.”