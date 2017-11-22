Andy Davies delighted Wrexham AFC are top of the league but not getting carried away

Wrexham have gone top of the National League but assistant manager Andy Davies isn’t getting carried away.

“It is brilliant to be there at the moment but it is what counts at the end of the season,” said Davies.

“It is the right end of the table where we want to be. We certainly don’t want to be at the other end of the table.

“We keep pushing, we have got a group of players in there who are focussed on that.

“It is the old cliche of taking each game as it comes but it is, and it is only November so we have to remember that.

“But it is about us, it is about us picking results and maintaining that, and getting us in a position where come the end of the season we are actually challenging for that top spot.”