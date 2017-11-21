Wrexham AFC midfielder Akil Wright vows to repay Dean Keates' faith

Akil Wright has vowed to keep performing for Wrexham to repay the faith shown by Dean Keates.

The midfielder joined on loan from Fleetwood after impressing in pre-season and he has helped Wrexham embark on a run of just one defeat in 15 league games.

A regular in the starting line-up, Wright, who would like to extend his stay beyond January, is delighted to be playing his part for the Reds.

“I am not here just to be a loan player, I am here to work hard for Wrexham,” said Wright, who has made 16 league appearances.

“I am a Wrexham player and I give my all every game. I am really enjoying it. The main thing is to play and I am doing that.

“The gaffer has had faith in me and he is playing me week in, week out so I can’t complain.

“I have just got to keep putting the performances in for him and the faith he has shown in me.”

Wright was delighted to pick up a 10th win of the season against Ebbsfleet on Saturday ahead of tonight’s visit of Solihull.

“Another win and clean sheet and we have got momentum going into the Solihull game,” he said.

“We knew Ebbsfleet would be tough but we were at it from the start and we got the three points which is the main thing.”

Wright has set his sights on trying to take over at the top of the table, with second placed Wrexham just one point behind leaders Dover.

“At the start I didn’t look at the table because it wasn’t really important,” said Wright. “But we are 20 games in, nearly at the half-point now, so I am starting to look at it.

“I am buzzing with it but we have still got to do the job against Solihull.

“It is very good where we are but this league is still tight so we have got to try and get away from the play-offs and into the top of the league.”

But Wright will not be taking second bottom Solihull lightly.

“We went to Torquay and they were a good side,” added Wright. “No game is going to be easy for us, we have got to be at it week in, week out.”