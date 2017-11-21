Wrexham AFC 1 Solihull Moors 0

Wrexham are the new National League leaders after registering a third successive win.

Wrexham’s 1-0 home victory over strugglers Solihull Moors took them above Dover Athletic who lost by the same scoreline at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Having shared top spot briefly after beating arch rivals Chester at the start of November, Wrexham now find themselves at the summit on their own for the first time this season.

Dean Keates’ side hold a two point lead over Dover after 21 games, further demonstrating the progress that has been made this term under the Reds boss.

Paul Rutherford’s fantastic 40th minute goal, his first at The Racecourse for Wrexham, earned a deserved lead at the break.

But despite playing well, Wrexham were unable to kill the game off and failure to score a second goal gave Solihull hope.

However, Wrexham weren’t going to be denied three points and although it was hard fought, the Reds added to previous wins over Chester and Ebbsfleet United this month.

Now the latest of many leaders this season in the National League, Wrexham will aim to hold onto stop spot when they visit Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Carrington; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Hurst 90; Holroyd, Reid (Massanka 76). Subs not used: Dibble, Mackreth, Boden.