Influential RGC stars face lengthy spell on sidelines

A NUMBER of RGC stars are facing significant time on the sidelines as the club’s injury problems were revealed.

The table toppers currently hold a six-point cushion at the Principality Premiership West summit despite missing some influential figures who are currently forced to sit out.

Club captain Maredydd Francis will be assessed this week after sustaining an ankle injury, while Rhys Williams suffered a hamstring strain during a recent training session and is not expected to return until the New Year.

Former Wales U18 scrum-half Efan Jones picked up an ankle sprain in training which is expected to keep him out for a short period of time, with the luckless Danny Cross is “progressing well” with rehabilitation in relation to a shoulder injury sustained against Llanelli.

Ianto Pari will go under the knife this week to solve a troublesome knee problem, but there was better news in the form of Jed Kerkin, who has shown impressive progress since his shoulder operation and plans to return to the fold in January.

Pacey winger Sam Jones is back in training after an operation on his wrist but he not expected to be involved in Mark Jones’ squad for several weeks, and New Zealand forward Alex Taylor “will be making a return” after a long absence.