Wrexham AFC 2 Ebbsfleet United 0

Chris Holroyd scored both goals as Wrexham maintained their promotion challenge with a 2-0 victory against Ebbsfleet United at The Racecourse.

The striker bagged a brace for the second home game running and took his tally for the season to six goals.

Victory took Wrexham up to second place in the National League, one point behind leaders Dover Athletic who drew.

Both teams had half chances before Holroyd gave Wrexham the lead in the 28th minute.

Kevin Roberts’ cross from the by-line reached the striker whose mis-hit shot found the back of the net despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn made a superb save to deny Danny Kedwell at the other end but it remained 1-0 at the break.

The Reds needed a second goal to kill the game off and it came on 75 minutes.

Holroyd was brought down in the area by Chris Bush and the striker converted the resulting penalty.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Carrington; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Mackreth 80); Holroyd, Reid (Massanka 72). Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst, Boden.