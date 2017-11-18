Premier League Predictions Week 11

As we bid a welcome farewell to the final international break of 2017, Premier League action makes a long overdue return.

A veritable feast of top-flight football on Saturday features eight attractive-looking fixtures, with a north London derby to kick things off.

Once again the Leader’s sports writers go head-to-head and try to predict the outcome of all 10 games.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

ARSENAL v TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

NICK HARRISON: Spurs could so easily go marching on to victory as the North London derby kicks off the weekend action. The Gunners are good at home but their arch enemies aren’t too bad away and if they attack like they can, they’ll win. 1-2

TOM NORRIS: The schedule makers have managed to come up with some mouth watering games immediately after international breaks and this is another one of them. Spurs will fancy their chances, while Arsenal don’t give much away at home. 2-3

DAN HEALD: Goals are usually guaranteed here and, even with the disruption of the international break, I can’t see either side adopting a cautious approach. Both managers would take a point and I can see an entertaining draw playing out. 2-2

BOURNEMOUTH v HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

NH: Both sides will fancy their chances. Bournemouth are getting better game by game while Wagner is working wonders in West Yorkshire. Goals will be at a premium so one might just be enough for The Cherries. 1-0

TN: A crunch clash for both sides. Huddersfield have been better than most people expected them to be, while Bournemouth have disappointed with a change of ethos proving tricky to get the hang of. 2-1

DH: Three wins from 11 makes this a must-win for Bournemouth to stave off any concerns about a relegation battle this term. Highly-regarded Eddie Howe needs to mastermind any kind of win from this one and I believe he'll get it with Daniels on target. 2-1

BURNLEY v SWANSEA CITY

NH: Time is not on Clement’s side and this is a game he could well do without. Burnley are good at home but uncertainty over whether Dyche will stay or go may just sour the atmosphere at Turf Moor. 1-1

TN: You can’t help but feel that there is a lot of pressure on Clement’s shoulders at Swansea and that isn’t healthy. Dyche’s Burnley have been superb this term and they will find a way to win this one. 2-0

DH: Better sides than Swansea have come away from Turf Moor empty handed this season. Resolute, organised and compact, Dyche’s side have been highly effective at home and should win so long as Sam Vokes isn’t handed spot-kick duties. 1-0

CRYSTAL PALACE v EVERTON

NH: Everton’s comeback win over Watford will give them great heart ahead of a trip to the Palace. Roy's boys need to start winning and scoring and they’ll have a great chance against The Toffees’ leaky back-line. 2-1

TN: What Hodgson would give for a home win. Everton have been below-par and with their managerial search bordering on a farce, Unsworth will have another shot at persuading the powers that be that he is worth a go. 2-2

DH: The Palace players look galvanised under Hodgson and look to have the stomach for their relegation dogfight. Three wins from 11 this term puts Everton in unfamiliar territory and it’s critical that they find the right man to succeed Koeman when Unswoth’s tenure ends. 2-1

LEICESTER CITY v MANCHESTER CITY

NH: Pep’s crowd-pleasers are winning over the neutrals with their superb attacking play. Mahrez and Vardy raise their game for the City slickers but the leaders can score goals from everywhere...and they will! 2-4

TN: Even with Puel in charge of Leicester it’s hard to see this one being cagey. Whoever Pep picks City will be full of pace and goals, while Vardy, Gray and Mahrez can cause problems at the other end of the pitch. 1-3

DH: Hopefully the rigours of the international break won’t impact too heavily here. City’s attacking class is well-documented and they have been exceptional so far. Puel’s men won’t be gung-ho here though and we may not see the high-scoring contest many are expecting. 0-2

LIVERPOOL v SOUTHAMPTON

NH: Liverpool haven’t quite got it right this season and with so many players coming back from international duty, this game may come too soon for an Anfield goalfest. Fans may have to settle for a scrappy win. 2-1

TN: What odds a Virgil Van Dyk masterclass and a Southampton win? Yeh, can’t see it myself either, but Liverpool will be made to work hard for this by the nuggety Saints. Salah and Firmino to prove the difference. 2-0

DH: Sadio Mane’s potential omission with injury would be a pity. The Senegalese winger offers the Reds another attacking dimension when fit and he’d relish the chance to torment his former club. But with Salah, Firmino and Coutinho in their armoury, Liverpool hardly have a paucity of attacking options and should win. 2-0

WEST BROMWICH ALBION v CHELSEA

NH: Hazard is getting back to his best and there maybe more goals for Morata against a Baggies defence that haven’t been Pulis-like so far. Should be comfortable for Conte’s champions. 1-3

TN: Morata loves a header, but will he get the chance to try his luck with the likes of Hegazi, McAuley and Evans paying him close attention? There is more than one way to win a game and Conte’s men will grind it out. 0-2

DH: In Morata and Hazard alone, Chelsea have enough firepower to overcome a stubborn Baggies back line. The goals may come late in the game with Tony Pulis looking to contain and nullify, but class usually prevails. 0-3

MANCHESTER UNITED v NEWCASTLE UNITED

NH: Benitez would love to be the Old Trafford party-pooper and take a point back to Tyneside. United have missed Pogba so much but they have enough back-up talent to show why they could still keep up with rivals City in the title fight. 2-0

TN: Can we see the Manchester United of the first few weeks of the season because the current one isn’t half as entertaining. Overworked attacking players seem to have curtailed Jose’s free-scoring side and Rafa will do what he can to try and snatch a point. 2-0

DH: United fans will expect the shackles to come off here, but they’ll come up against a Newcastle side capable of frustrating them. Benitez’s side have shipped just 10 times this season, and can come away with a score draw from this one. 1-1

WATFORD v WEST HAM UNITED

NH: Tough start for Moyes, who has done so well to get a top job back in the Premier League. I hope he does well and he does have some classy players at his disposal. But you get the feeling Moyes would prefer more Nobles than Lanzinis in his team. 2-1

TN: If Silva’s head hasn’t been turned by the Everton job then there is no reason why Watford can’t continue their strong start. The Hammers will want to prove a point under Moyes’ guidance by winning – it’s not always that easy though. 3-2

DH: Moyes needs to hit the ground running and avoid defeat here. Some attacking football will appease Hammers fans, but I suspect that a safety-first policy will be adopted by the Scot. 1-1

BRIGHTON v STOKE CITY

NH: Not sure it will be a magic Monday. Stoke are showing signs of recovery. Shaqiri’s putting a run of games together and if Sparky throws Crouch in from the start, it could be a nice night for The Potters on the coast. 1-2

TN: Another Monday night match where the pre-match discussion will be more entertaining than the 90 minutes that follow. Let’s hope they both wear stripes and it all just blurs into one. A point apiece will leave both satisfied, probably. 1-1

DH: One for the purists of the game who appreciate the beautiful art of defending. Unlikely to be an exhibition of fluid, attacking football and I suspect one goal will settle this one. 1-0