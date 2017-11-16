Loan striker Alex Reid wants to finish on a high at Wrexham AFC

ON-LOAN striker Alex Reid wants to ‘go out with a bang’ and is targeting three more goals before his loan spell at Wrexham ends.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds from Fleetwood Town on August 15 and the deal has twice been extended so that he can stay at The Racecourse for the full 93 days allowed.

Before he returns to the League One club, Reid is available for Wrexham’s next three games, which begin with home matches against Ebbsfleet on Saturday and Solihull Moors next Tuesday.

Reid will also be eligible for the trip to Aldershot Town on November 25 and is looking to double his current tally of three goals for Wrexham during those fixtures.

“I have loved it here at Wrexham,” said Reid. “It seems like yesterday when I first arrived and now we are into November.

“Ebbsfleet at home this weekend, then Solihull who are a club close to home so I know a few players who play there, and then Aldershot away, and then that is me done.”

Reid, whose three goals came in his first four Wrexham outings during August, has made a total of 15 league appearance and he is desperate to finish with a flourish at The Racecourse.

“My first three games I was on fire so for my last three games I want to be on fire,” said Reid. “Hopefully I get some minutes and a chance to play.

“I have set myself a target of six goals in total for when I go back and I believe I can achieve it. I don't think that will be a bad return.”

Reid came off the bench and scored the winner on his debut against Gateshead the day he made the switch to Wrexham, and he also found the net on his first start at Maidstone before getting the only goal at Boreham Wood on August 28.

The goals have dried up since then but Reid remains upbeat.

“I always set myself high standards with goals and when I haven’t scored as many as I would have liked to, I am always going to be critical of myself,” said Reid. “I am my biggest critic.

“It is just about staying positive and in these last three games, go out with a bang and hopefully set Wrexham on the way by giving them a few points, hopefully leave top scorer and with Wrexham top of the league.”

Reid helped Wrexham embark on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league, leaving the Reds among the pacesetters, and he says the loan move has been invaluable.

“The experience has been unbelievable, playing in front of crowds of this size,” said Reid. “The biggest crowd I was used to playing in front of probably was about 1,500 with Rushall Olympic at Stourbridge because it was a local derby.

“Coming to Wrexham it is 5,000 on a weekly basis so the experience and the lads in the dressing room has just been unbelievable, and something that I will never forget.”

Reid was snapped up by Fleetwood in January 2017 for an undisclosed fee following a prolific spell at Rushall, where Keates played before taking over as Wrexham manager.

On the verge of the first team squad at Fleetwood before joining Wrexham for experience, Reid is waiting to see if he is part of Uwe Rösler’s plans at Highbury but admits another loan move is an option in January.

“I will speak to Fleetwood again and see what their plans are for me for the new year,” said Reid. “If nothing has changed, hopefully I go out on loan again.

“Whether that will be here or somewhere else, I don’t know, but my plans are to just keep working hard, keep scoring goals and keep enjoying my football.”

When asked whether he would like another loan stint at Wrexham, Reid added: “Hopefully. They are a great bunch of lads, a great club and great fanbase, and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”