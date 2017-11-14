Wrexham AFC derby win soured by James Jennings injury

JAMES JENNINGS’ cross border victory over arch rivals Chester was soured by an injury.

Jennings was doubtful for the Deva Stadium encounter last Wednesday because of a thigh problem and the left-back was forced off early in the second half after suffering a recurrence of the injury.

It was the second game in a row that injury cut short Jennings’ involvement.

“I over-stretched my thigh,” said Jennings. “It was always going to be touch and go for the Chester game.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent, I was probably about 75-80 per cent but a big game like that, I didn’t want to miss out on it.

“I didn’t think it was going to hinder the lads otherwise I wouldn’t have played.

“It was just a case of trying to get through it. First half I felt great, no problem at all. Adrenalin and the fans were behind us but it stiffened up at half-time.

“Unfortunately I over stretched and had a recurrence of it. If that didn’t happen I am pretty sure I would have got through the game.

“I wanted to play in the game, the gaffer wanted me to play in it but the most important thing is we got the three points.”

Jennings is now facing a short spell on the sidelines and is expected to miss Saturday’s clash against Ebbsfleet United at The Racecourse.

But although he can’t wait to return so he can help Wrexham continue their promotion challenge, Jennings admits he has got to make a full recovery this time before declaring himself available.

“It is frustrating because I was enjoying playing in the derby and we were doing alright but it has set me back now,” said Jennings.

“I am back to square one of getting a bit of rehab and hopefully getting a scan just to outline what sort of damage is in there but it is nothing too major.

“Nothing that is going to put me out for a significant amount of time but this time around I have got to make sure it is right when I do play and I am 100 per cent, not 80 per cent.

“I don’t want to put an actual date on it because I am still not sure.”

Captain Shaun Pearson scored the only goal as Wrexham registered a first win at The Deva in five attempts since Chester reformed.

Wrexham had to soak up a lot of second half pressure but Jennings was delighted to hold on for an away victory, with the Reds now three points off top spot after the teams around them also won on Saturday.

“It was brilliant, a nice typical away win,” said Jennings.

“We weren’t pretty and there are lots of areas that we want to work on and improve on.

“We have had time to watch the game back and we weren’t too pleased with different spells in it but it is a derby win and there is nothing better.

“The fans are happy and we got three points which proved important with the way results went at the weekend.”

Jennings is targeting two successive home wins, with Wrexham also playing host to bottom of the table Solihull Moors a week tonight after Saturday’s visit of Ebbsfleet.

“Two home games on the bounce now and we have got to try and get maximum points,” added Jennings.

“Keep building on it and get ourselves on another run after being disappointed following the defeat at Fylde and draw against Leyton Orient.”