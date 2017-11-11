North Wales Rugby: Wrexham coach Jenkins calls for clinical display

WREXHAM coach Alan Jenkins has called on his players to be more clinical ahead of their Division Two North clash against Llanidloes.

Jenkins was left frustrated by the manner of their 17-10 defeat at Rhyl last weekend, where fine margins decided the result.

Mike Moore and John Gill both ran in unconverted tries for the visitors, who trailed 17-0 in the contest after two tries plus extras and a penalty had put Rhyl in command.

Jenkins said: “Both of our tries came in the last 20 minutes of the game. We didn’t play particularly well and didn’t manage to get our game plan working at all.

“We squandered a few try-scoring chances by not taking advantage of overlaps and although we had the better of the territory and possession, our own mistakes turned the ball over and Rhyl capitalised on those mistakes.

“That was a bad day at the office and one that we’ve got to improve on against Llanidloes and over the rest of the season if we want to be in a position to compete for trophies.”

Mike Roberts believes it was ‘sensible’ for the WRU to allow Shotton Steel’s game with Cobra to be postponed tomorrow.

Players from both sides are due to attend the Wales v Australia autumn international in Cardiff and officials have assented to allowing teams to re-schedule matches if required.

Steelmen coach Roberts is relieved at not having to field a depleted team for the clash and admits his side were ‘second best’ in their 45-15 defeat at Denbigh last weekend.

He said: “It’s the right decision by the WRU to allow us to re-schedule the Cobra game.

“It suits both sides, I think. For us to have been without several players for another tough league game wouldn’t have been ideal, particularly as we’ve still got a few lads out with knocks.

“We’ve played some good rugby at times this season, but I think the Denbigh game really showed us that we’re not the finished article yet.

“A late injury withdrawal meant that we had to re-jig our back line and I think that unsettled our structure, especially early on when Denbigh got on top. But even though we matched them for long periods and our pack dominated the scrum, Denbigh were far more clinical in attack and punished us.

“So hopefully this fixture break will serve us well and will allow us to get a few bodies back for the next league game against Welshpool on November 18.”

Other Division Two clashes see Denbigh visit Abergele, Bangor host Rhyl and Llangollen visit Newtown.

In Division One, Mold take on second-placed Pwllheli at Chester Road tomorrow.

A run of four wins in five has lifted Ben Grundy’s men into fourth place and another victory would see them close to within two-points of tomorrow’s opponents.

A Gwynedd derby sees Caernarfon visit Bethesda, league leaders Nant Conwy host Colwyn Bay, Llangefni go to Bala, Bro Ffestiniog host Ruthin, while Llanduno head to Dolgellau.

Flint will look to build on their emphatic 52-5 win at Benllech when they host Division Three leaders Holyhead tomorrow.

Mold seconds host Machynlleth, Rhos visit Denbigh seconds, Benllech make the short trip to Menai Bridge, while Nant Conwy seconds welcome Pwllheli seconds.