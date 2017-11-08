Dean Keates hopes to reward superb fans with a Wrexham AFC derby win

DEAN KEATES wants to reward Reds fans for their excellent support by winning the derby.

Wrexham have sold their entire allocation for the clash with arch rivals Chester at The Deva Stadium, which is being screened live by BT Sport, so 1,200 fans will make the cross-border trip.

“It is nothing more than I would expect,” said Keates.

“It is on TV and it could have been easy just to stay at home and be warm but you know what the fans are like at this football club and the passion that they have and the following that we take.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them. Me, my staff and the players are grateful of the following that we get and all being well we can put something on to make them proud.

“Ultimately it is about us going there and getting three points.

“You talk about the atmosphere and it was great to play in front of.

“Tonight is about us going there and doing our job and if we do our job and perform to our best then I am sure we can pick up the three points.”