Wrexham AFC defender Kevin Roberts expects tough derby clash

KEVIN ROBERTS knows Wrexham face the toughest game of their season tomorrow night at arch rivals Chester.

Wrexham go into the first cross-border derby of the season at The Deva Stadium sitting third in the National League while Chester occupy the relegation zone following a poor start to the campaign.

But Roberts says form counts for nothing and Wrexham will be in for a tricky test against his former club.

“From what I remember the derby was just really intense,” said Roberts.

“Chester are struggling and we are doing well but that goes out of the window. Form means absolutely nothing.

“It is going to be our toughest game of the season in my opinion so we know we have got to be ready.”

Roberts came through the Chester youth system and he scored in the derby as the Blues drew 2-2 against Wrexham at The Racecourse in November 2007.

“I only played in two derbies and I scored in one at The Racecourse,” said Roberts, whose team-mates Chris Holroyd and Paul Rutherford are also former Blues’ trainees.

“I was only 18 at the time. It was a good goal. It was 10 years ago now but it feels longer.

“I am not going to make any promises if I play about scoring but I will just try my best if I am involved.

“If you can put a really good performance in you have obviously got a better chance of winning but the main thing is getting the three points.”

When asked whether he would celebrate if he scored at The Deva tomorrow, Roberts added: “Obviously. 100 per cent!”

Roberts first came across Wrexham legend Joey Jones in the cross-border derby while playing for the Blues youth team and he continued to keep in touch before joining from Halifax Town in the summer.

“I played in a couple of derbies on the other side and I will be looking forward to it if I do play or I am involved in any way,” said Roberts.

“Especially with our fans, they make a big difference. This is the game they all want to win.

“I remember more from the youth team with Joey. I used to argue quite a lot with Joey and he has liked me ever since! I have always kept in touch with Joey. Every time I came back here and played, even with Cambridge, I would always have a five minute chat with Joey.”

Wrexham were without a game at the weekend after exiting the FA Cup and Roberts, who missed the 2-2 draw against Leyton Orient 10 days ago through injury, believes the break has been beneficial.

“It is only November and we have played 18 games which is a lot in a short space of time,” said Roberts.

“Sometimes a break can work for you and sometimes against you, but the gaffer has given us plenty of rest to make sure it does try and go in our favour come tomorrow.”

On his lower back injury sustained in the defeat at AFC Fylde, Roberts added: “It was a bit of a freak one.

“It happened early in the game and got to the point where I couldn’t run.

“I would have let the lads down if I had stayed on so I had to come off.

“Hopefully I come through training and I should be good and available tomorrow.”