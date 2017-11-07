Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates targets new striker

DEAN KEATES has made an offer for a striker he hopes to sign on loan with a view to joining Wrexham on a permament deal during the January transfer window.

Alex Reid’s three month loan spell from Fleetwood Town comes to an end after the Reds’ clash against Aldershot Town on November 25 and Keates has earmarked a replacement that he would like to bring to The Racecourse.

“Alex is here until the end of November but we have put something in place,” said Keates.

“We have made an offer to somebody and we are just waiting for his club to get back to us.

“It is a loan with a view to a permanent deal.”

Reid is competing with Chris Holroyd, Scott Boden and Ntumba Massanka for a place in attack against Chester tomorrow, and Keates will definitely have another striker at The Racecourse when he heads back to League One Fleetwood.

“I always wanted four in from the beginning,” added Keates.

“We have got four now but Alex goes back to Fleetwood at the end of November so we need to be proactive and make sure we have got something in place before he goes back.”