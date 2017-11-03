'Fresh ideas needed' at Deeside Dragons after decision to part company with head coach

Deeside Dragons needed a ‘fresh approach’ in an attempt to turn around their ailing fortunes according to general manager Chris Armstrong.

The Flintshire outfit took the drastic decision to part company with head coach Scott McKenzie after last weekend’s 11-1 home defeat against Solihull Barons left the side rock-bottom of the Moralee Conference after 10 matches.

Dragons chief Armstrong stressed the players were still ‘fully behind’ McKenzie but felt the mutual decision had been taken in the best interests of the club.

“I was working closely with Scott right up until the decision and it was a mutual decision that we felt was best for the Dragons,” he explained. “A move away from the Dragons is the right thing for Scott and for the team at this moment. It needs a fresh pair of eyes, a fresh approach.

“There’s been a lot of noise, a few things said, but what I can say 100 per cent is the locker room were still completely behind Scott right up until he left the club.

“The players were disappointed and surprised by the news, the locker room was always behind him. Scott did a great job for the Dragons and I certainly wish him all the best in the future.”

Armstrong called a midweek team meeting where it was decided skipper James Parsons, assisted by experienced duo Mickael Brodin and Matty Wainwright, will the lead the first-team into this weekend’s double-header, with a trip to Solway Sharks on Saturday followed by a Sunday home clash against Sheffield Steeldogs.

“I’ve asked Mike, James and Matty to take charge as the leadership group,” he continued. “The main thing now is we see a positive reaction moving forward. These lads are Deeside through and through.

“James is our captain, Mike is a top player who has top league experience over in France and Matty is a well-respected member of the team who we felt deserved to the part of the leadership group.

“We had a team meeting (Tuesday night) and we explained that’s the way we’re moving forward. The players are excited by the challenges that are ahead and now it’s time to get down to it.”

Asked if the playing trio could land their roles on a permanent basis if results go to plan, Armstrong replied: “Right now, we’re just looking to see an upturn in performances, from the team and individuals.

“Everybody wants performances to improve and if that can happen, and the lines work well and improve, then I’m confident results will look after themselves.

“What the future holds in terms of the coaching team we’re not sure yet, but these three are very in charge in the short-term and everybody will take note if results pick up.”

McKenzie has returned to former club Telford as a player.