Match Report: Wrexham 2 Leyton Orient 2

An 85th minute equaliser denied Wrexham a return to winning ways as Leyton Orient held the Reds to a 2-2 draw at the Racecourse.

Chris Holroyd netted in both halves to twice put Wrexham ahead either side of Macauley Bonne’s equaliser, before defender Mark Ellis earned the O’s a point late on.

A breathless start to the game saw Wrexham take the lead after just 42 seconds when Paul Rutherford broke down the left hand side and his deflected cross was nodded home by Chris Holroyd at the back post.

Having seized the early initiative, Wrexham pushed forward and showed plenty of attacking endeavour in the opening exchanges.

Rutherford swung in another dangerous cross from the left which narrowly eluded the lurking Ntumba Massanka before O’s keeper Charlie Grainger parried and allowed his defence to clear.

Full-back James Jennings went close to doubling the lead on 19 minutes when he powered a header goalwards from a corner but O’s centre-half Ellis headed off the line to thwart him.

The visitors responded in kind minutes later when the diminutive Marcus Kelly cleared off the line from Macauley Bonne’s goalbound effort.

But the lively Bonne would not be denied and he restored parity soon after in fortuitous circumstances.

After cutting inside from the left flank, the Orient forward unleashed a left-footed effort which flew beyond Reds keeper Chris Dunn and found the top corner.

It was a leveller the visitors scarcely deserved and the aggrieved Reds pursued a second goal with vigour.

Returning skipper Shaun Pearson headed inches wide from Kelly’s inswinging corner on 26 minutes, before Orient responded soon after with an effort from Romauld Boco which cleared the bar.

O’s grew into the contest as the half wore on with both sides more tentative in attack.

On 42 minutes, Reds right-back James Hurst drove forward and saw his driven left-footed shot from outside the box held by Grainger in the last decent chance of the half.

Soon after the restart Rutherford blazed a shot over the crossbar from the edge of the box after the referee had waved play on when O’s defender Jamie Sendles-White tripped Holroyd.

With both sides probing for an opening it was the visitors who came closest on when a brilliant strike from O’s winger James Dayton clattered against the crossbar with Dunn well beaten.

But Holroyd restored Wrexham’s lead on 71 minutes when Holroyd hammered the ball into the roof of the net from close range after another pin-point delivery from Rutherford.

The goal restored some composure among the Wrexham players who looked on course for victory until Ellis powered home his first O’s goal from a corner.

The hosts pushed in vain for a late-winner but the O’s back line held firm to secure a merited point.