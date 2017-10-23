Holders Chirk to host New Brighton Villa in FAW Trophy

Welsh Trophy holders Chirk AAA have been drawn at home to New Brighton Villa in the fourth round of the competition.

Mark Holmes’ side advanced in the cup after a 5-2 demolition of Penrhyndeudraeth, while Villa edged a five-goal thriller in their 3-2 win over Pwllheli.

FC Nomads travel to Welsh National League Premier Division rivals Buckley Town in an all-Flintshire clash at Globe Way.

Cefn Albion face a tough trip to Welsh Alliance pacesetters Conwy Borough who trounced Coedpoeth united 7-2 in round three.

Brymbo travel to Berriew, while Mynydd Isa Spartans also come against Mid-Wales opposition for their home clash with Knighton Town.

Mold Alex will have home advantage against either Greenfield or Gaerwen, whose third round game game was postponed because of poor weather on Anglesey.

Corwen go to Llanfair United, while Rhos Aelwyd will host the winner of the Trewern/Mochdre Sports clash.

Elsewhere in the Northern Section draw, Llanrug United go to Llandiloes Town, while Llangefni Town are at home to Llanystumdwy.

Ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 18.