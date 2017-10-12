Mark Carrington would love another FA Cup run with Wrexham AFC

MARK CARRINGTON hopes to emulate Wrexham’s last successful run in the FA Cup but he isn’t taking Fylde lightly at the first hurdle.

Wrexham reached the third round during the 2014-15 season and Carrington headed Wrexham into the lead against Stoke City, although Mark Hughes’ Premier League side hit back to win 3-1 and avoid a big upset.

Since then Wrexham have failed to win a match in the famous competition, losing to lower league sides Gainsborough Trinity and Stamford in the fourth qualifying round the last two seasons.

Carrington is focussed on trying to beat National League rivals Fylde on Saturday and taking the first step towards a potential showdown against a big club.

“It is a chance to try and put a bit of a cup run together,” said Carrington.

“It was disappointing to get beaten twice by a team a few leagues below, it was not good.

“We need to try and win on Saturday and get through into the proper rounds, and see how far we can go.

“The aim is always to try and get to the third round and get a big team.”

But Carrington knows Fylde, who have struggled since winning promotion to the fifth tier for the first time in the club’s history, will also set their sights on a cup adventure.

“Fylde will be a tough game, they are a good side and they will be wanting to do the same,” said Carrington.

“But hopefully we can beat them and see where it takes us.”

Carrington and Manny Smith, who rejoined Wrexham from Gateshead in the summer, are the only two players still at The Racecourse who featured against a star-studded Stoke side.

Nearly 5,000 travelling fans saw Carrington score in front of the away end and although Stoke reached the fourth round, the midfielder fondly remembers putting the Reds ahead.

“It was an unbelievable day,” said Carrington. “It would have been nice if we had hung on for the win but it was a memorable day.

“It couldn’t have been timed any better scoring in front of all the fans, I will never forget that.”

Wrexham go into the game against Fylde at Mill Farm on the back of a 2-1 win over Eastleigh.

Dean Keates’ side had to come from behind to clinch victory as goals from Shaun Pearson and Chris Holroyd extended the unbeaten run to 10 games and leaves the fifth placed Reds three points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

“We went 1-0 down but it was a bit against the run of play, I thought we were the better team first half,” said Carrington.

“The lads showed great character to come back.”

Carrington stressed the importance of going into the break from league action on the back of a win having drawn the previous two games.

“It was important for us to pick up three points after a few disappointing draws,” added Carrington.

”We feel we should have got three points in both of them but we got a win before taking a break from the league.

“Obviously we want to keep the unbeaten run going but draws are no good really at this stage, it has got to be three points.

“It was nice to keep the run going but even better with a win.”