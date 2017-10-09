Wexham and Shotton progress to WRU Bowl third round

WREXHAM exacted sweet revenge on Denbigh with an emphatic 43-10 home victory in the second round of the Bowl.

Having been narrowly beaten by their league rivals in a Division Two North clash a week earlier, Wrexham were in unforgiving mood at Bryn Estyn Road.

The hosts’ forwards edged the set pieces throughout with their greater physicality in the contact area whilst and were more direct in their running lines with good close support to sustain the momentum of their attacks.

In contrast, Denbigh had to operate with slower possession which enabled a sound and aggressive Wrexham defence to pressurise them into handling errors and to stifle their attacking intentions.

The visitors started well and opened the scoring after 10 minutes when a swift counter-attack allowed full-back Gruff Roberts to outflank the home defence for a try, which outside half Dan O’Sullivan converted.

Wrexham replied quickly when Denbigh offended at a scrum just inside their 22 for centre James Price to put over the resultant penalty.

The hosts dominance in territory and possession grew and they took a deserved lead midway through the half with a penalty try after Gruff Roberts stopped a scoring opportunity with a deliberate knock on.

An O’Sullivan penalty from 35 metres reduced arrears, but Wrexham continued to dominate and second row Bob Moore went over for a try after breaking from the side of a short range ruck with James Price’s successful conversion making it 17-10 at the interval.

The lead was extended nine minutes after the restart when Denbigh lost a line out just short of their line before Wrexham prop Jamie Weston forced his way over for a try converted by James Price.

With confidence now surging through the hosts, they ran in three further tries with John Gill, Rob Moore and wing Jack Radcliffe all crossing the whitewash in a comprehensive win.

Shotton Steel also progressed to the third round round following a hard-fought 17-15 home win over Pwllheli seconds at Rowley’s Drive.

Flint were eliminated after a 31-0 at home to Nant Conwy seconds, Cobra beat Llanidloes 30-18 to advance, with Newtown winning 36-0 at Benllech and Rhyl winning convincingly with a 42-18 success at Bangor.

Mold’s hopes of emulating last season’s impressive WRU Plate form were ended by a 20-9 defeat at Llandudno.

Results elsewhere saw Ruthin prevail 13-10 in their contest at Bala as tries from Josh Wilson and Emyr Gwynedd ensured the Denbighshire club’s third round berth.

Brynamman claimed a 23-21 win at Builth Wells, Pwllheli were 45-5 victors at Caernarfon, Llangefni were 16-10 winners at home to Bethesda, while Aberystwyth ran out 47-17 winners at Mumbles.

In one of several friendlies played at the weekend, Wrexham seconds won convincingly at Rhyl seconds, notching a 32-14 victory.