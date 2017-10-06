Malcolm Allen: Wales can prevail without Bale

Former Wales forward Malcolm Allen insists Wales can cope with the loss of Gareth Bale and qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A pivotal weekend of World Cup qualifiers for the Welsh sees Chris Coleman’s side face Georgia and the Republic of Ireland without the injured Real Madrid star.

The Welsh are currently second in Group D and a win in Tbilisi tonight (Friday) will likely be enough to secure a top-two spot if the Republic of Ireland fail to beat Moldova at home.

Otherwise, it could come down to Monday's meeting between Wales and the Republic in Cardiff.

And Sgorio pundit Allen is confident the Welsh can succeed without the talismanic Bale in their line-up.

He said: “It’s true – Gareth Bale hasn’t been at his best during this World Cup qualifying campaign so far, but he will still be a massive loss to Wales.

”Our record doesn’t bode well without him. We’ve had one win without him in six years. You just can’t put a price on his presence on the pitch. He takes two or three defenders out and that creates space for others.

”Gareth has played a huge role in Wales’ successes over the past few years with his goals, assists and all round play. But over the past few months, we’ve seen other players, especially Ben Woodburn, getting opportunities and grabbing them with both hands.

”People might say Ben’s only 17 and you can’t put too much pressure on a youngster, but I remember when Gareth Bale was 17 and he thrived on stages like this. He has big shoes to fill but believe me, this boy has got talent and he won’t let us down.

”Let’s get one thing straight. We haven’t been as close to Russia as we are now. After two wins over Austria and Moldova, we have momentum behind us but make no mistake, two more wins are needed from our remaining two games.

”Apart from Bale, Chris Coleman has got a full squad to choose from. Last month, Chris Coleman won his first double header of qualifiers in six years as Wales manager. Now we need another. We need déjà vu.

”The word I used after leaving it late in Moldova, when Hal Robson-Kanu scored his first goal since that special strike versus Belgium, was relief, more than satisfaction. Now we go into these two games full of enthusiasm, confidence and a winning attitude.

”Add to that starlet Woodburn and the unknown quantity at this level of David Brooks, of Sheffield United, and Chris has all the ammunition to get three points on Friday, and that will tee up Monday night’s game against Ireland. And let me tell you, David Brooks is a player that you’re going to notice very, very quickly.

”We owe them one. I remember the first game in Dublin when they weren’t very respectful to our boys and to our supporters, and this squad won’t have forgotten that.

”But let’s get this Georgia game out of the way first. Joe Allen didn’t play in the drawn home game against Georgia and it was a huge loss. When he’s in the team, he breaks everything up and that allows the players in front of him to express themselves in the attacking third with less pressure.

”Coleman has shown that he’s brave enough to change things when things aren’t happening, and we now have the luxury of being able to bring people on who can impact the game.

”It would not be a surprise to me when we win both games. Georgia haven’t won a game in the group yet. They’ve been good at times but they’re not at our level. And with the home crowd behind us in Cardiff on Monday night, there’s only one conclusion. Two games, two wins, and the play-offs!”

