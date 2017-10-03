Halifax Town 0 Wrexham AFC 0

Wrexham are earning a reputation for being draw specialists.

Dean Keates’ side extended the unbeaten run to nine games after the latest stalemate against Halifax Town.

But this was the fifth draw in the last six outings, the Reds looking solid defensively after finally creating some good chances in the second half.

However, Wrexham were not ruthless enough in front of goal and had to settle for a share of the spoils yet again.

Despite failing to break down Halifax, Wrexham’s stubborn back line did everything asked of them against a useful Shaymen side who have enjoyed a decent start to the season after winning promotion last season.

Wrexham shaded it but they had to survive some last pressure as Halifax went for a winner.

But both teams took a point and Wrexham will aim to continue the unbeaten run with a win at home to Eastleigh on Saturday.