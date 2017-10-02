Marcus Kelly remains upbeat after Wrexham AFC draw

MARCUS KELLY refused to get too down-hearted after Wrexham were denied victory by last-gasp Sutton United.

Kelly’s 16th minute strike left Wrexham on the verge of victory against Sutton who went into the Racecourse clash sitting top of the National League

However, the visitors equalised in the first minute of injury time to snatch a 1-1 draw, but Kelly remains upbeat ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Halifax Town.

“After going ahead we held on for so long and obviously the goal at the end was disappointing,” said Kelly.

“All the lads are disappointed in the changing room, it feels like a loss at the minute,

“But we will take the point and go again tomorrow and try to get the three points.”

Wrexham had chances to build on their lead and Kelly admits the Reds, now unbeaten in eight games and two points off top spot in sixth position, need to be more ruthless in the final third.

“It was a very open game,” said Kelly. “We know how they play, they like to pump it forward from deep and they are effective from that.

“But it does leave them open in the middle of the park. The game was really stretched and I think we took advantage of that at some points in the game.

“For me, we probably could have scored three or four goals and we probably should have.

“But we can’t affect the game now, we move onto Tuesday and try to get three points.

Kelly added: “We are unbeaten in eight games so we can’t really moan.

“The lads have been brilliant at the back and all through the team defensively.

“We just need to sharpen up on being clinical and putting away the chances that we create.”

Failure to hold on for another win took the shine off Kelly’s first goal for the club since joining from Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

“It is nice to get off the mark,” said Kelly.

“I would prefer the three points but individually it is nice and I go into Tuesday full of confidence and try to get another to help the team.”

Manager Dean Keates was pleased to extend the unbeaten run, meaning Wrexham came through September unbeaten, but he was disappointed that his side were unable to take any of the opportunties that came their way.

“It is a positive,”said Keates. “We are at home and we didn’t take our chances and it’s disappointing.

“We created chances, it wasn’t half chances it was proper chances and we have to take them, it makes life a lot easier.

“But we didn’t and they had a chance that comes on the back of a linesman giving a goal-kick when it was a corner.

“It is a long way to go upfield but ultimately if he gives the right decision which is a corner, we keep the ball in the corner.”