Premier League Predictions Week 7

The Premier League’s big-name strikers so often prove themselves to be match winners but their current dominance seems unprecedented.

With so many marquee forwards in such prolific form, the only selection headache for Fantasy Football managers this season has been deciding which ones to omit.

So it wasn’t just Pep Guardiola and Man City fans lamenting the news of Sergio Aguero’s rib injury on Thursday night, as two million keyboard coaches unceremoniously ditched him for another marksman.

Viable alternatives include Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Gabriel Jesus, Alexandre Lacazette who will, no doubt, once again feature prominently for their respective sides.

Prediction-wise, the Leader Sports desk fared reasonably well last week, as Nick Harrison achieved nine points, with seven points apiece for Tom Norris and Dan Heald.

It’s Tom who leads the way overall with 36 points, ahead of Dan (33) and Nick (32), but with many conflicting forecasts for this weekend’s games that’s all likely to change.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur

NICK HARRISON: Spurs have finally got it going and this is the time when the Terriers’ back-line will break. Kane and Alli on target in a comfortable away win. 0-3

TOM NORRIS: With Harry Kane in the form he’s in right now it’s tough to back against Spurs winning any match. Alli and Eriksen are supplying the ammunition and an away win looks likely. 1-3

DAN HEALD: Who’d back against Spurs right now? Not me. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are a potent attacking force and, with an in-form Harry Kane as a focal point, they almost guarantee goals these days. 0-2

Bournemouth v Leicester City

NH: Keep saying Leicester will turn the corner but surely they’ve got enough to beat a Bournemouth side who I think will go down this season. Mahrez will be back in form and in the goals on the south coast. 1-2

TN: Bournemouth are improving slowly but surely as their players adapt to each other, while Leicester are in need of some points with promising performances failing to cut the mustard. Both teams will be gunning for victory. 2-2

DH: Bournemouth look to be in erratic form right now both home and away. Both sides’ defences look porous this season and I expect goals here. Joshua King and Jamie Vardy to net in a score draw. 2-2

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

NH: It won’t be as easy as it was for City last week. United tend to score their goals late on but the trip to Moscow may catch up on Mourinho’s men and they may be happy just to scrape a win. 2-0

TN: Palace are just turning up to fulfil the fixture, surely? Benteke looks set for a spell on the sidelines and it means a lot is resting on Loftus-Cheek’s shoulders. United are just too strong at the moment. 4-0

DH: It was hard to gauge whether Roy Hodgson was bereft of tactical nous against City or if Pep Guardiola’s men are just untouchably great this season. The red half of Manchester to prevail once again, albeit by a lower winning margin. 2-0

Stoke City v Southampton

NH: Sparky needs a win. He complained he had no defenders a week ago but now is a time to go for goals. Unfortunately this has a look of a game that both bosses are too scared to lose. 1-1

TN: Neither side have managed to pull up any trees this season. Stoke have home advantage however and will be expecting to make the most of that. Southampton are tough to break down though, so it won’t be pretty. 2-0

DH: Southampton have proved dogged and difficult to break down so far and I doubt that Stoke will trouble them too much at all defensively. A Dusan Tadic effort to prove decisive. 0-1

West Brom v Watford

NH: The Baggies were poor at Arsenal and the last team you want to face is a Watford side who know how to win away. Richarlison looks quality and could snatch a winner at The Hawthorns. 1-2

TN: Watford have been a breath of fresh air and you have to hope that Chalobah’s injury doesn’t derail them. West Brom are, well, West Brom. Pulis’ men don’t give anything away for free and this won’t be pretty. 1-0

DH: The tactically-astute Marco Silva has shown his quality this season, guiding Watford to three away wins already. Winless in four, the Baggies will be desperate for three points here, but may have to settle for one. 1-1

West Ham United v Swansea City

NH: He’s staying in my fantasy team and I’m backing Hernandez to grab a double against a Swans’ side who just can’t get things right this season. 3-1

TN: Swansea have really failed to pick up where they left off last season and the Hammers will be fancying their chances of easing the pressure on boss Slaven Bilic. West Ham don’t do things easily though. 2-1

DH: The last-gasp home defeat against Watford will have stung the Swans, while the Hammers showed some fighting spirit by netting twice late on against 10-man Spurs. Hernandez on target to buy Slaven Bilic a bit more borrowed time. 2-1

Chelsea v Manchester City

NH: Great Saturday tea-time match. Chelsea v City, followed by Strictly but who will have the X-Factor at Stamford Bridge? Hazard’s return might just swing it Conte’s way. 2-1

TN: Should be a mouthwatering encounter between two of the league’s powerhouses. They have different styles, which helps make this game even more enticing. Expect goals, but the points to be shared. 2-2

DH: A Premier League fixture that warrants Sky’s endless hyperbole. Wednesday’s draining trip to Madrid won’t have helped Chelsea’s cause here and City can capitalise. Jesus to step up in Aguero’s absence, with De Bruyne excelling against the club who rejected him 1-2

Arsenal v Brighton

NH: The Gunners are getting better and back Lacazette to score against The Seagulls. Ramsey is getting back to his best but will someone please tell him just to make the easy pass instead of all those wasteful fancy flicks. 3-0

TN: Lacazette and Sanchez should lead Arsenal to victories over the so called smaller teams in the division, and with all due respect, Brighton are one of them. The visitors will look to frustrate, but that might be easier said than done. 4-0

DH: A fourth successive clean sheet for Arsenal here would evoke memories of the Gunners’ frugal defensive record under George Graham in the late 80s/early 90s. There’s nothing boring about Arsene Wenger’s side right now though with Lacazette in form at the top end of the pitch. A routine home win 3-0

Everton v Burnley

NH: Who’d have thought Niasse would be the man to get Toffees’ boss Koeman out of a sticky mess? The home faithful deserve a much better show from their team and dropping Rooney may be the answer. 2-0

TN: Everton have had a frustrating start to the season, not helped by the fixture schedule, while Burnley have been hugely impressive on the road, something which could see them come away from Goodison with a point. 1-1

DH: There was a collective sigh of relief from Everton fans after the Bournemouth win. Oumar Niasse has come in from the cold and given the Toffees hope and will surely feature prominently against Sean Dyche’s stubborn Clarets.

Newcastle United v Liverpool

NH: Benitez would love to win this. For one, it would help The Magpies bid for survival and two, it would pile more pressure on Klopp leading to a sensational Anfield return for the Spaniard. It could happen so watch this space. 2-1

TN: Rafa will be out to prove a point. He’s known for his tactical masterplans and he will need one to try and stop the likes of Mane, Salah, Coutinho and Firmino from influencing proceedings. Could be entertaining. 2-4

DH: Jurgen Klopp’s decision to rotate between three goalkeepers seems strange. Mignolet will be recalled for this Premier League fixture, a decision which probably dosen’t inspire that much confidence among Reds fans anyway. Still, Liverpool have enough to win here with Coutinho on the scoresheet 1-2