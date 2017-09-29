In-form Chirk AAA ready for Mold Alex in Premier Division League Cup

ALL eyes will be on Holyhead Road tomorrow as in-form Chirk AAA entertain Mold Alex in the Premier Division League Cup.

Chirk do have some selection issues, however, with captain Phil Pearce, Rob Salisbury and Joe Roberts all missing out, although Joss Phillips and John Coady will make their cup debuts.

At Clywedog Park, Brickfield Rangers will be looking to return to winning ways against Lex Glyndwr.

Missing for Brickfield are Kev Breeze, Connor Harwood and Joe Sullivan, but manager Simon Sedgwick does have Callum Cross available.

Lex chief Ricky Evans is likely to be without Sean Dodd and Aled Powell, while Phil Gidley will require a pre-match fitness test but Craig Griffiths could start.

In line for a full debut is Jordan Tipping after excelling at Rhostyllen last week.

Penycae and Llay Welfare had disappointing results in the Welsh Trophy and will be looking to make amends as they do battle.

Ian Andrews, Penycae manager, said: “After last week's defeat to Rhos, we are looking to put on a performance that we know we are capable of.

“It will be our third meeting against Llay already, with a draw and a loss. They have been close games and the team who defends best will come out on top.”

Pushing for a start for Penycae are Kyle Davies and Luke Peters, while Ryan Merrill will come into the equation, but Dyfan Smith will miss out after picking up an injury last week.

For Llay, manager Mike Gadie welcomes Rhys Lloyd to the club from Gresford, although Matthew Worral is doubtful and John Rhys Edwards is definitely out.

“Rhys will come straight into the squad, he will add plenty of goals,” said Gadie.

Coedpoeth United know only too well that cup success against Hawarden Rangers could kick start their season.

Boss Karl Fenlon, who has Joe Edwards available, reported: “I’m sticking with the youngsters who have impressed during the last few weeks with 17-year-olds Ben Palmer and Olly Lewie becoming regulars.”

Rangers boss Mark Evans is hoping to have Chris House, Joss Norris, Wayne Edwards and Tim McCarthy available, although Nick Henderson and Lewis Cunliffe are sidelined.

Corwen will be looking to make home advantage count against Saltney Town and they are expected to recall Sion Roberts after missing the Rhosllanerchrugog game with a heel injury.

Elystan Hughes should be back after missing the same game due to work commitments, but Tommy Mutton is a major doubt and Nathan Aldridge remains out along with Oliver Crimp.

Saltney will give goalkeeper Dan Cooper a late fitness check, but Danny Burgess and Lucas Cruz return to help cope with the loss of Luke Douglas, Ashley Lewis and Dylan Edwards.

FC Nomads face Rhostyllen with boss Tom Taylor saying: “This we know is going to be another tough game and hopefully the lads will raise their games.”

Taylor will be without Luke Duffy, Gaz Dixon, Dave Bryan and Kyle Reid, while Rhostyllen have strike duo Matty Williams and Kieron Taylor back, although Kevin Roberts is missing.

There is only the one Premier Division game this weekend with Buckley Town entertaining Cefn Albion.

Buckley manager Dan Moore is able to recall Joe Makaruk, Dan Shaw and Aled Bellis, while Cefn will hand fitness tests to Jimmy Jones and Paul Griffiths.

Match of the day in the Division One League Cup is at Tower Fields where Llangollen take on Brymbo.

Llan will hand a cup debut to Conor Bligh, while Niall Broe, Josh Roberts, Sam Gostage and Dominic Jay feature, but Ben Realey and Rhys Kynaston are missing.

Brymbo chief Phil Hudson will be without Dan Hannaby and Tom Edwards, although Jamie Cummings and Ben Kearney return and new signings, Vita Mbolokele and Jamie Holmes, are waiting on clearance.

Johnstown have a tough job at home against Cefn Mawr Rangers, who are without Josh Foulkes and Hari Gould, while Michael Fell and Wez Parry require late checks.

Maesgwyn entertain Rhydymwyn with Chris Belton, Darren Jones and Adam Bradshaw all returning.

Mynydd Isa Spartans have no new injury worries ahead of their tie with Acrefair, but Leon Bowen is unavailable due to work commitments.

New Brighton have a tough clash with in form Rhos Aelwyd, despite last week’s brilliant 10-3 win over Penley, due to the fact that they are down to the bare bones.

They are without Peter Morris, Nic Blythin, Braden Lavin, Jack Leonard-Gill and Dom Keighley, although new signing Nathan Bells will feature, as will Chris Stanton, Max Quinn, Jordan Dorrington and Aiden Berry.

Rhos have a doubt over Steff Parry, but Aled Parry, Tomas Davies, Adam Griffiths, Shaun Valentine and Jason Holmes are set to feature.

Reserves Division League Cup: Flint Town Utd v Ruthin Town; Gresford Athletic v FC Nomads; Hawarden Rangers v Cefn Druids; Queen’s Park v Chirk AAA; Saltney Town v Buckley Town. Reserves Division: Mold Alex v Corwen. Reserves & Colts League Cup: Llay Welfare v Mynydd Isa Spartans; Rhos Aelwyd v Johnstown. Reserves & Colts Division: Brymbo v Maesgwyn; Overton v Coedpoeth Utd; Rhostyllen v Cefn Albion.