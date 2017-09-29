Holywell boss John Haseldin expecting goal rush in Porthmadog league clash

HOLYWELL boss John Haseldin believes a high-scoring game could be in store when Porthmadog visit Halkyn Road tomorrow.

The free-scoring clubs have both enjoyed productive starts to the season with 13 points apiece from their respective games.

And while Haseldin has been critical of his side’s defensive lapses this season, he hopes his team’s attacking strength will come to the fore.

He said: “They’re a very decent side, who’ll be full of confidence after a great win against Airbus.

“There’s a real good mix of talent in their squad with a lot of experience and some decent young players too.

“Whenever we’ve played against Porthmadog in recent seasons Craig (Papirnyk) has set them up to counter attack us, which shows their respect for us I suppose.

“Both of our clubs have similar goal figures this season and it could be a very open game going on current form.

“As far as we’re concerned though, we’ll be focused on doing our jobs and getting a positive result against a side who could be challenging in the title race this year.

“They’re always a well-supported team and hopefully our fans will turn out in big numbers too and really get behind us again.”

The Wellmen will be boosted by the return of Gareth Sudlow from suspension, while Matty Harvey, Mark Winslade and Steve Thomas are all in contention after injuries.

Andy Holden believes his Flint Town United forwards are beginning to deliver in front of goal ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Caersws.

The Silkmen boss was left impressed by the manner of his side’s 3-0 home victory against Guilsfield last time out, ending a three game winless run.

Richie Foulkes, Andy Brown and James Hooper each got on the scoresheet and Holden has backed his attackers to find a regular ‘ruthless streak’.

He said: “It was an excellent all-round performance against Guilsfield and I felt we dominated the game at times.

“We looked dangerous in attack and it was good to see us taking our chances, which hasn’t always been the case this season.

“There have been times, like the Airbus game for instance, where we’ve created a lot of chances but have put none of them away and have come away with nothing. But we’re buoyant at the moment and feel confident that we can get something out of the game.

“You can’t look too far ahead in this division, with some big teams dropping points every other week.

“As always, it will be a tough away trip for us, but hopefully the Guilsfield game gives us a bit of a platform to push on and get ourselves a result.”

Queen's Park will remain committed to their attacking brand of football, according to manager Martin Ford.

Saturday’s battling 2-2 draw against Holyhead Hotspur arrested an abject five-game losing run for the newcomers.

And with Park heading to free-scoring league leaders Caernarfon Town tomorrow, Ford is in bullish mood about his side’s prospects.

He said: “We’re never going to change the way we play the game.

“We like playing fast attacking football and we’ll never go into games looking to shut up shop.

“We’ve come through a really testing time in the last few weeks with the defeats we’ve had, but we’ve kept going and it felt like we’d turned the corner a bit by fighting back in the second half against a decent Holyhead side.

“Injuries haven’t helped our cause at all but the young lads like Ben White and Jake Jones who have come in for us have done brilliantly.

“Going to places like Caernarfoin is a massive challenge for us but we love playing in these types of games too.

“Nobody gives us a chance in these fixtures, but for most of this season, we’ve more than held our own.

“Caernarfon are a quality side and we respect what they can do, but we’re not going there with any fear at all.

“Obviously, we want to better ourselves to improve with each game we play in this division and we’re really looking forward to the game.”

Attacking midfielder Nathan Buckley could return for Park after missing the Holyhead game with injury.