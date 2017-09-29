Cefn Druids boss Huw Griffiths wants more of the same against Llandudno

HUW GRIFFITHS wants to build on his ‘most comfortable’ top-flight win as Cefn Druids boss by picking up a positive result at Llandudno tomorrow.

The Ancients produced one of the performances of the season to date by running out 3-0 winners against big spending Bala Town eight days ago, Ilan ap Gareth, Ashley Ruane and Nathan Peate on target.

Griffiths stopped short of declaring the win was his best during his two spells at The Rock, but ranks it up there with the very most dominant he’s enjoyed in the Welsh Premier League.

Asked how the performance fared, Griffiths said: “I’ve been asked that question a few times now and I’m not sure it’s the best during my time as manager of Cefn Druids.

“We reached the final of the Welsh Cup when we were in the Cymru Alliance with a 4-1 win over Airbus and then we drew 0-0 in the Europa League against MyPa 47 and they have to be amongst the best.

“In terms of most comfortable wins we’ve had in the Welsh Premier League then the win against Bala is right up there. It was probably our most emphatic and against a very good group of players.

“The players from one to 11, or whatever numbers they wear now, were brilliant. If we had drawn with Bala and beaten Prestatyn nobody would have batted an eyelid, but to do it the other way round was great.

“One of our smaller targets this season was to beat a top six side and we’ve done that now.”

The manner of the performance Druids produced last week won’t have escaped the attention of Llandudno boss Alan Morgan, who was in attendance as the Ancients cruised to an impressive three points.

Llandudno sit third in the table, level on points with The New Saints, after a fine start to the campaign, and Griffiths will certainly not be taking tomorrow’s hosts lightly.

“They are a very, very good side,” he said. “They are joint second in the table for a reason. They only lost 1-0 to TNS, we lost 4-0, so we know what we are up against.

“But we want to try and impose ourselves on the game and Alan will be as concerned about us as we are about them. Both teams will know areas that they are strong in and ones that the other team can exploit.

“The aim is to exploit the weaknesses and play to our strengths.”

Would victory over Llandudno change Druids’ goals for the season?

“We have eight points from six games so we are around where we want to be,” said Griffiths.

“The sooner we hit 35 points the better. It’s the same this year as it was last year.”

Stuart Cook is set to miss out for Druids due to his international futsal commitments, while Jordan Barrow is attracting interest from the Cymru Alliance.

Striker Ruane should be fine to feature despite a knock and Aaron Simpson and Kyle Parle are pushing for recalls.

Andy Morrison is looking for a response from Connah’s Quay Nomads in-front of the television cameras tomorrow evening.

Nomads make their way to Newtown on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at top six rivals Bangor City on Tuesday.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as Nomads passed up the chance to go top of the table.

Morrison will want a better display at Latham Park, the former Manchester City captain declaring: “We will go again, we will be ready to go at Newtown.”

Former Nomads striker, Les Davies, returns as Bala Town attempt to get their season back on the right track at home to Aberystwyth Town tonight.

But Bala, who have slumped to four successive defeats in all competitions, are without suspended talisman Chris Venables and injured defender Anthony Stephens.

Winger Ryan Wade will be looking to impress for Aber on his return to Maes Tegid.

Tomorrow’s other action sees leaders Bangor City host Barry Town, The New Saints visit Carmarthen and Cardiff Met entertain Prestatyn Town.