Huws Gray Alliance game day nine predictions

IT was another wild week of action in the ultra-competitive Huws Gray Alliance, which has seen Iwan Williams’ Caernarfon Town surge to the top of the standings.

Results have been extremely hard to predict of late thanks to the high quality littered within each side, and sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his game day nine predictions.

Caernarfon Town vs FC Queens Park:

The new league leaders have another perfect opportunity to tighten their grip on the summit when they host newly promoted Park.

The Cofis have been a formidable outfit as predicted this season and their recent form at The Oval suggests that this could be a long afternoon at the office for Martin Ford’s side.

With Darren Thomas, Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell turning in performances of the highest quality of late, it would be a huge shock not to see them emerge with another three points from this one.

Prediction: Caernarfon Town 3-0 FC Queens Park.

Caersws vs Flint Town United:

After being touted as a potential title challenger, the Bluebirds have endured a disastrous start which has seen them pick up just four points from their opening eight contests.

They are currently second bottom in the standings and another stern test awaits them this weekend in the form of the Silkmen, who have also underachieved somewhat to begin the season but will take great heart from their highly impressive 3-0 win over Guilsfield.

Prediction: Caersws 1-2 Flint Town United.

Denbigh Town vs Penrhyncoch:

A resurgent Denbigh side have been one of the standout performers in recent weeks after a poor start, with Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side already demonstrating they are more than capable of beating any side convincingly at the top of their game.

Pen have been performing above expectations and come into the tie on the back of an encouraging 2-2 home draw with Rhyl, but Town may have too much for them on this occasion at Central Park.

Prediction: Denbigh Town 2-0 Penrhyncoch.

Guilsfield vs Llandudno Junction:

The luckless Railwaymen have been very hard done by in the last few games, and they are still without a point despite drawing plenty of praise from recent effort.

This means nothing of course, but they will be hoping to take advantage if the Guils’ have not sufficiently shaken off their heavy defeat at Flint, although they are an entirely different proposition on home soil.

Prediction: Guilsfield 2-1 Llandudno Junction.

Holyhead Hotspur vs Gresford Athletic:

Campbell Harrison’s side have been riding on the crest of a wave so far this season, and if they want to continue their early progress then they have to make The New Stadium the same fortress it has been in previous seasons.

They will look at last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park as two points lost having been two up, but it would be a shock to see them drop further points against a Gresford side that currently sit fourth from bottom after two wins in seven.

Prediction: Holyhead Hotspur 2-0 Gresford Athletic.

Holywell Town vs Porthmadog:

This has the potential to be an extremely high scoring affair between two sides that have a great deal of firepower within their ranks.

What makes it even more of a mouth-watering clash is that both are in excellent form, and in the likes of Steve Lewis, Jamie McDaid and Joe Chaplin there are forwards on show that can win a game all on their own.

It is incredibly hard to separate these and a win for either could see them emerge as genuine title challengers.

Prediction: Holywell Town 2-2 Porthmadog.

Ruthin Town vs Airbus Broughton:

Chris Williams is once again working wonders with a small budget at Ruthin, and they prepare to welcome an Airbus side that will be looking to get back to winning ways after a shock 2-1 loss at Porthmadog.

Alfons Fosu-Mensah, who recently became the league’s only professional player, is sure to have a huge say while at the other end Town have the man who leads the goalscoring charts in Llyr Morris.

Prediction: Ruthin Town 1-1 Airbus Broughton.