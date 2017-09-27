Wrexham AFC midfielder Sam Wedgbury apologises for derby red card

SAM WEDGBURY has vowed to repay Wrexham manager Dean Keates when he returns from suspension.

The midfielder was sent off after just 13 minutes of Saturday’s derby against Tranmere Rovers but the ten-man Reds dug in and secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Chris Holroyd’s second half strike.

Just seven days earlier Wedgbury was the hero as his stoppage time equaliser earned Wrexham a 1-1 draw against Guiseley, but he will now serve a one-match ban when leaders Sutton United visit The Racecourse on Saturday.

“It’s highs and lows, I am 28 now so I have been through it all before,” said Wedgbury.

“But credit to the lads and the gaffer. The gaffer had a little word with me and wasn’t too pleased with it but he has been good with me.

“I owe him and I will repay how good he has been with me.”

Wedgbury had already been booked when he was shown a second yellow card following a rash tackle on ex-Wrexham midfielder Jay Harris.

Admitting it was a “silly” challenge, Wedgbury heaped praise on his team-mates for producing a heroic performance to earn victory.

“I was a little bit naive on the second one, the lad bought the foul,” said Wedgbury. “It is a bit silly from me and I let the lads down.

“I know they dug me out but I am suspended for Saturday so I have let them down in that regard because we had a good understanding as a back four and a midfield four.”

Summer signing Wedgbury, who joined from Forest Green Rovers, saluted the never say die attitude in the Reds’ camp.

“That is what we are about and that is what we have got in our dressing room,” said Wedgbury.

“We have got characters and when the chips are down, we have got big lads in there that can produce.

“Everyone who played and the lads who came on, everybody to a man put a great shift in.

“Sometimes teams crumble under that sort of pressure but just credit to everyone involved with the club – the lads, staff and the fans – they all dug in as one.”

Wedgbury took to Twitter to apologise for his actions and he has been taken aback by the support from fans.

“I know what I did wasn’t right and it was stupid but when you do get a positive response from it, it is good,” said Wedgbury.

“More importantly from my team-mates because they all dug in for me and put a shift in.

“Even at half-time, they were all like ‘don’t worry about it, we will go and get you the win,’ and that is what they did.”

Wrexham are now unbeaten in seven games and up to fifth in the National League, just one point behind leaders Sutton, and Wedgbury believes there is more to come from the Reds.

“It is going alright but we still believe there is more to come from us,” said Wedgbury. “We put that pressure on ourselves.

“It starts in training because that is how we are. We are all competitive and people don’t like getting beat in training.

“We are trying to create a winning environment which is coming along nicely.”

Hoping his team-mates can overcome the leaders this weekend, Wedgbury added: “We can beat anyone at home.

“We get the fans behind us like we do and atmosphere electric, teams crumble so hopefully that happens on Saturday.”

Wedgbury won’t get a chance to add to his first Wrexham goal when nephew Ed was a good luck charm ahead of the Guiseley clash.

“It was his first birthday the other week so I asked if I could bring him out, and then I scored that goal,” said Wedgbury.

“It was a bit of a good luck charm but I could have done with him there on Saturday!”