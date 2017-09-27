JD Welsh Premier League game day seven predictions

THE JD Welsh Premier League now has new leaders in the form of Bangor City, who have enjoyed a hugely successful week which now has them two points clear.

Pressure is already building for a number of sides ahead of another pivotal weekend of action, and sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions.

Bala Town vs Aberystwyth Town:

A defeat at home to the basement dwellers would officially deem the start made by Colin Caton’s men as a crisis, with the one-time title fancies enduring a disastrous run of recent form which has seen them heavily beaten in their last two outings.

Their 3-0 drubbing at Cefn Druids was one of the worst Lakesiders’ performances in recent memory, and Caton will be demanding a strong response from his side against Aber, who showed definite signs of improvement before falling to a dramatic late defeat to Bangor City.

Prediction: Bala Town 2-1 Aberystwyth Town.

Carmarthen Town vs New Saints:

Despite losing top spot this week, the all-conquering champions will be buoyed by their victory over a strong Llandudno side, and they have the perfect opportunity to claim another three points this weekend against the struggling Old Gold.

Mark Aizlewood’s side currently sit second bottom after a demoralising 3-1 reverse at newly promoted Barry Town United, and this looks to be a daunting test for the relegation candidates with the champions picking up 13 points from 15 since their opening weekend defeat.

Prediction: Carmarthen Town 0-3 New Saints.

Llandudno vs Cefn Druids:

Alan Morgan’s side will not want to dwell on their first loss of the season for too long, as the Ancients have already proven they are more than capable of getting a result as places like the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Confidence will be high within the Druids squad after their demolition of Bala, but Tudno are an extremely tough team to break down at home which could be the difference between the two sides on the day.

Prediction: Llandudno 1-0 Cefn Druids.

Cardiff Met vs Prestatyn Town:

The Seasiders were left rueing a lack of creativity in their goalless draw with Newtown, and manager Neil Gibson knows that will have to chance if they are to get a positive result from the capital.

The Students come into the game on the back of a narrow reverse at Connah’s Quay, but they are a different animal on home soil and the Town rearguard will be tested to their limits throughout.

Prediction: Cardiff Met 2-0 Prestatyn Town.

Newtown vs Connah’s Quay:

Had it not been for the outstanding display from John Danby, Andy Morrison’s men would have been on the wrong end of a much heavier defeat than the 1-0 reverse they suffered at the hands of Bangor last night.

The Nomads will want to put things right at the first opportunity but will be up against a stubborn Robins’ side who set out their stall for a point at Prestatyn and achieved their objective.

Prediction: Newtown 0-2 Connah’s Quay.

Bangor City vs Barry Town United:

The Citizens are the new leaders of the WPL, and they produced a highly polished performance to emerge victorious in comfortable fashion against title rivals Connah’s Quay.

The manner of the win will no doubt have pleased Kevin Nicholson and the way his squad has gelled in an ominous sign for the rest of the top flight.

The South Walians re no pushovers however, and their convincing success over Carmarthen will give them plenty of hope as they look to cause a huge upset at the Bangor University Stadium.

Prediction: Bangor City 3-1 Barry Town United.