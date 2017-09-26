Togetherness is key says Wrexham AFC captain Shaun Pearson

SHAUN PEARSON believes a togetherness between players and supporters is crucial in Wrexham’s quest for promotion.

Nearly 1,500 fans saw Wrexham register a 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday after playing more than 75 minutes with 10-men following the early dismissal of midfielder Sam Wedgbury.

Chris Holroyd’s second half goal secured victory, which extended the unbeaten run to seven games and left fifth placed Wrexham just one point off top spot.

Captain Pearson praised fans for the backing Wrexham received at Prenton Park and insists that the supporters have got a huge part to play in the push for at least a play-off spot.

“Teams do the same when they come here. They know if they can stifle you, the crowd is going to play a part,” said Pearson.

“If you can get them frustrated so they are getting on players’ backs rather than sticking with them and getting behind them, it becomes a big momentum swing for yourselves.

“Moving forwards, hopefully our fans will understand that and if they can stick with us that bit more at home similar to Saturday.

“They were phenomenal and what a difference that makes.

“Imagine if we’d had that the week before against Guiseley, they might have roared us on to three points rather than a point.

“It can make that much of a difference. That is not me having a dig at anybody or anything, that is just me saying look at what we could achieve if everyone is together the whole time.”

Pearson, brought in from Grimsby Town this summer, admits it is important to create a derby day type atmosphere when Wrexham play at The Racecourse, regardless of the opposition.

“If we have got 4-5,000 here creating that atmosphere we had on Saturday, imagine what it is going to create for teams coming to our place,” said Pearson. “We talk about momentum, if we can take that from Saturday and take it all together and not just the team.

“The celebrations at the end, everyone enjoyed it together and that is an important thing.

“That is what we have got to start to create more and more between ourselves and the fans – the whole club has got to move towards together if we are going to achieve what we hope to achieve this year.”

Pearson added: “If we can get everybody moving together and working together, and working towards that ultimate goal, that is going to help everybody in the long run.

“It is going to be more enjoyable for the fans in the stands and it is going to be better for us in terms of the atmosphere we are playing in front of.

“I know it was a local derby so we are not going to get that every week, but if we can get as close to that atmosphere as possible for any team coming here, whether they are top of the league or bottom, it will make a big difference to the whole club moving forward.”

Wrexham defended superbly to keep Tranmere out and Pearson felt victory was thoroughly deserved.

“It was a massive for us and I think we can take real positives from how we stuck together,” said Pearson.

“We stuck to a game plan, you are obviously going to have a few hairy moments when you are up against 11 men.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, Tranmere are a strong side.

“We managed to dig it out and I thought we got our just rewards with a very positive result.”

Holroyd opened his Wrexham account after getting on the end of Marcu Kelly’s corner, and it proved to be the only goal despite Tranmere pushing for an equaliser as the Reds held firm at the other end.

“If you are limiting them to one or two opportunities then you’d be happy with that with 11 men, never mind 11 against 10,” added Pearson, who will be looking to continue the unbeaten run at home to leaders Sutton United on Saturday.

“I thought we did well in that respect and at the same time we had opportunities at the other end.

“We created plenty ourselves and I thought overall it was a fair result.”