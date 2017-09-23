Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates targets derby victory

DEAN KEATES is expecting a “massive” test against Tranmere but he hopes to send Wrexham fans home happy.

Wrexham, unbeaten in six games, are only two points off top spot while Tranmere are down in 17th following a poor start to the season.

Despite Tranmere’s lowly position, Keates knows it won’t be easy but with a large contingent of away supporters heading to the Wirral, he wants to reward fans with three points.

“Whether Tranmere have got a hangover from the play-off final or whatever, it is not a great start,” said Keates.

“Tranmere haven’t started like they would have wanted to but the league table is that tight that two wins puts you straight up there so they won’t be panicking.

“It will be a massive test for us. They will see it as being a home game and will want to get three points, but so do we.”

Keates, expecting Reds’ supporters to make the short trip in their droves, added: “It is a local derby for the fans as well.

“The support has been unbelievable this season. The numbers I am hearing, it will be impressive again so all being well we can get some points and give the fans something to be happy about.”

Despite being unbeaten in six games, Wrexham have drawn their last three matches and Keates is eager to get back to winning ways.

“Three draws on the bounce is a run going but it is a bit disappointing,” said Keates.

“If you are not winning you want to draw, but you don’t want to be drawing three games, four games on the bounce.

“But the lads are defending well. You want to be winning games and we will go to Tranmere and do our best to win the game.”

Defender James Hurst has shrugged off an injury and is back but goalkeepers Chris Dunn and Christian Dibble, and midfielder Leo Smith, remain sidelined.