Tranmere Rovers 0 Wrexham AFC 1

Ten man Wrexham secured a 1-0 victory against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The Reds defended superbly throughout and sealed three points thanks to Chris Holrord’s first goal for the club, which extended the unbeaten run to seven games.

Wrexham were left with 10 men after Sam Wedgbury was dismissed in the 15th minute, the midfielder shown a second yellow card following a late challenge on Jay Harris.

Tranmere, with the numerical advantage, were on top for the rest of the half but Wrexham dug in and got to the break on level terms.

The hosts went straight at Wrexham when the second half kicked-off but the Reds took the lead in the 57th minute after James Jennings won a corner.

Marcus Kelly’s set-piece was missed by everybody but the ball fell for Holroyd who smashed the ball past Scott Davies.

Tranmere created chances as they dominated but superb defending by Wrexham kept the hosts at bay and the Reds held on for victory.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Coddington; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Mackreth 85); Holroyd (Carrington 74), Reid (Massanka 90). Subs not used: Preston, Boden.