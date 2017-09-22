Premier League Predictions Week 6

Both halves of Manchester were celebrating last weekend and with good reason as City and United claimed resounding victories.

A Sergio Aguero-inspired City demolished Watford, while Romelu Lukaku was on target against former club Everton in a 4-0 win for the reds.

And while predicting positive results for the Premier league pacesetters wasn’t too difficult, results elsewhere proved harder to forecast.

Who, for example, foresaw Swansea taking a point against Spurs? Or Burnley holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield?

How many pundits expected Arsenal to show enough resolve to emerge from Stamford Bridge with a clean sheet?

Not us at the Leader sports desk, that’s for certain.

Dan Heald fared best with an eight-point haul from the weekend’s games, Tom Norris scored six, while Nick Harrison got two.

With three points available for a correct score and one for a correct outcome (win/lose/draw) it’s fair to say we haven’t excelled so far this season.

Tom tops the leaderboard with 29 points to date, with Dan (26) second and Nick (23) third.

But that could all change after the next round of games with our thoughts on all 10 fixtures offered below.

Think you can do better? Let us know your own scoreline predictions and put us to shame.

WEST HAM v TOTTENHAM

NICK HARRISON: Tottenham will be pleased to be away from Wembley while some Hammers fans still wish they were at Upton Park. Home, sweet home doesn’t apply to these two so it’s Spurs with Alli on target. 1-2

TOM NORRIS: This won’t be a game either side want to lose. Tottenham saw their title hopes ruined on their last trip to the London Stadium, but Pochettino will be expecting much better this time around. 0-2

DAN HEALD: The frustration of Spurs fans following their goalless home draw with Swansea was palpable. Away from home they’ve looked an altogether more dangerous prospect though and I can’t see the Hammers stopping them. 1-3

BURNLEY v HUDDERSFIELD

NH: Another game Dyche will be demanding his players to win. Huddersfield will be happy to take a point and again there may be just one goal in it with Vokes scoring from a set-piece. 1-0

TN: It’s weird not looking at the fixture among the Championship schedule. They are both punching above their weight and it’s great to see. Two different styles make for an interesting encounter. 1-0

DH: There’s nothing spectacular about Burnley, but you have to admire their efficiency at home. I can see Huddersfield creating but a resolute Clarets back line snuffing them out. Sam Vokes to net the winner. 1-0

EVERTON v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: An early goal is key for Everton but who is going to score it? Rooney needs to start making headlines for the right reasons and a Sigurdsson special wouldn’t go amiss if Koeman is going to ease the pressure on him. 3-1

TN: Koeman will have looked at his side’s start to the season and thought ‘if we can just get to Bournemouth’. Well here is that fixture and anything less than a home win will have the natives restless. 2-0

DH: Everton’s 4-0 reverse at old Trafford flattered United as the Toffees spurned some decent chances. Everton will want to kick-start their campaign but I think Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth can take a point here. 2-2

MANCHESTER CITY v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: Another six? I really don’t see why not. Hodgson’s appointment hasn’t gone down well with some Eagles’ fans while City have great team spirit at the moment with Aguero, Silva, De Bruyne and Jesus all on fire. 6-0

TN: Old Roy started with a nice easy one on paper, but this is what the Premier League is all about as Palace make their way to City. Hodgson will try to keep the score down with the hosts attacking prowess. 3-0

DH: City are untouchable as an attacking force right now. No defence will be relishing a trip to the Etihad if Aguero, Silva and De Bruyne continue in the same vein. This could be target practice for the hosts. 5-0

SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER UNITED

NH: It all points towards an away win but The Saints have always had a decent home record against United over the years. But St Mary’s is no Dell and that lack of atmosphere will play into Jose’s hands. 1-2

TN: Looks likely to be only one outcome – away win. Southampton don’t like scoring at home and Jose doesn’t like conceding. United are superb on the counter. 0-2

DH: The Saints were patient and dominated possession in their 1-0 win at Palace last time, but that’s par for the course at Selhurst Park these days. United will be an altogether different proposition and I can’t see past an away win. Lukaku to maintain his fine scoring streak. 0-2

STOKE CITY v CHELSEA

NH: Chelsea were very disappointing against Arsenal but the return of Hazard should act as a warning to Sparky’s Stoke, who might not have enough firepower to get past the Blues defence. 1-2

TN: Mark Hughes loves mixing it with the big boys and Chelsea’s visit will get the juices flowing. Conte’s streetwise squad are more than capable of doing the dirty stuff though. 1-2

DH: Prior to his exile from the Chelsea first team, Diego Costa was made for this kind of away day. Never afraid of imposing their physicality on a game to disrupt attacking fluency, Mark Hughes’ Stoke can make life difficult for any visiting team. A point apiece here would be a decent result for both sides. 1-1

SWANSEA CITY v WATFORD

NH: The Swans looked organised at Tottenham and everyone will be expecting them to pick up three points. But Watford will react positively from last week’s City slaughtering and they’ll take at least a point. 1-2

TN: This sees two tactically astute coaches come head-to-head. Swansea are still a work in progress after a summer of change, while Watford have gelled quickly under Silva. 1-1

DH: Resilience and clean sheets are hardly synonymous with Swansea so they should take a lot of heart from their battling stalemate at Spurs. Watford will have a point to prove after their City horror show, but I’m siding with Clement’s men here with Abraham to net. 2-1

LEICESTER CITY v LIVERPOOL

NH: Both like to attack but will Tuesday’s League Cup clash have an impact on how they adapt tomorrow? If Vardy’s back, Leicester will win because Liverpool’s defence is a mess. Just why does Klopp pick Klavan? 3-2

TN: Expect goals and plenty of them. Liverpool play their best football against teams ready to have a go at them and Leicester are one of them, possession the pace and power to trouble Liverpool. 2-4

DH: Klopp will be smarting from the 2-0 reverse in midweek, in which a sauntering Coutinho had impressed until his withdrawal at half-time. With two full-strength sides out this time I expect a different outcome here. Klopp will demand a result and I think he’ll get one. 1-2

BRIGHTON v NEWCASTLE UNITED

NH: Benitez deserves so much praise for the job he’s doing at Newcastle and there’s no reason why they can’t return from their long trip to the South coast with three points in the bag. 1-2

TN: This wasn’t particularly interesting 12 months ago when the two teams were fighting it out at the top of the Championship, so it’s hard to get excited about it now. Rafa will park the bus, but it might get the Toon a point. 1-1

DH: Even with limited resources and a disinterested billionaire chairman, Rafa Benitez is capable of delivering results. Newcastle are lucky to have the Spaniard at the helm and I think he can lead his side to at least a draw at a cautious Brighton side. 1-1

ARSENAL v WEST BROM

NH: The Baggies have a good record at Arsenal and don’t bet against them causing The Gunners a few problems. Losing Welbeck may work in Wenger’s favour because sooner than later he’s got to start Sanchez. 3-1

TN: Pulis will be licking his lips. These type of games give him the platform to show his defensive excellence. It’s hard to see Arsenal not winning, but they will need to be up for a fight. 2-1

DH: A master of frustrating the attacking aspirations of teams, Tony Pulis will want the Baggies to stifle Arsenal. But the Gunners looked uncharacteristically combative against Chelsea last week and may have the stomach for a scrappy win here to prevent a frenzied post-match meltdown on ArsenalFan TV. 2-1.