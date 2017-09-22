James Jennings targeting a derby win for Wrexham AFC

BRAGGING rights are at stake on two fronts for James Jennings when Wrexham visit Tranmere Rovers in tomorrow’s derby.

The left-back will be hoping to get one over younger brother Connor, the former Wrexham captain, who is set to start for Tranmere.

James joined Wrexham on loan from League Two Cheltenham in January but was suspended when the Reds lost to Tranmere in April’s derby.

Having lined up twice against Connor’s Wrexham in the colours of Forest Green Rovers during the 2015-16 season, James is looking forward to renewing acquaintainces at Prenton Park.

“I have only played against Connor three times in my career so I am looking forward to coming up against him,” said James, who joined Wrexham on a permanent deal in the summer.

“We are ahead of Tranmere, a bit different to last season when we played them here. I missed out because I was suspended but they were going for the league and we were in a safe position so it would be nice to get one over them.

“I don’t know where Connor will be playing, I don’t think he knows where he is playing at the minute!

“He could be playing anywhere, Tranmere had a man sent off on Saturday so I think he ended up filling in at right-back or right-wing back.”

Wrexham go into the derby unbeaten in six games and sitting ninth in the National League, just two points behind leaders Aldershot Town, while Tranmere are languishing in 17th position following a poor start to the campaign.

James is eager to end a run of three successive draws by beating Tranmere.

“We had a bit to work on in training this week and areas to improve on,” said Jennings.

“It doesn’t bother us whether we play home or away, we are quite confident going into them.

“We have drawn the last three games so now we want to try and follow that up with a win at Tranmere.”

But James isn’t underestimating Tranmere, favourites for automatic promotion at the start of the campaign after losing May’s play-off final against Forest Green, despite their indifferent form.

“Tranmere are only seven points off the top, it is so tight at the minute,” said Jennings. “You get two wins together and all of a sudden you are up there.

“We can’t take anything lightly with any games that we go into, and these are the games that you want to play in. A derby, big crowd and good atmosphere so that always adds a little bit more to it.

“Tranmere is not far away so no doubt we will take quite a lot over.”