Andy Morrison relishing Cardiff Met clash

Andy Morrison says Connah’s Quay Nomads are ‘champing at the bit’ ahead of their home clash with in-form Cardiff Met on Saturday.

The Nomads players remain relatively fresh after playing just 41 minutes in their last outing at Bangor City’s Nantporth ground, where play was abandoned after three floodlights failed.

And Nomads boss Morrison insists his side are relishing a return to action in a ‘wide open’ Welsh Premier League campaign.

He said: "The Bangor game was frustrating and, although we were losing 1-0 at the time, I felt we were battling for a way back into the game and were close to getting a foothold.

“But we move on now to Cardiff and I know all of the players are champing at the bit to get back on the pitch.

“I said at the start of the season that Cardiff will be a major player this season and that looks to be how it’s working out for them so far.

“They’re a very well-organised team with some dangerous players, so it’s no surprise at all to me to see them doing so well early on.”

Cardiff’s fine start to the season sees them occupy second place in the league after impressive wins against Cefn Druids, Bangor and Aberystwyth Town as well as a hard fought draw against The New Saints.

And their emergence as on of the top-tier’s best sides has been welcomed by Morrison, who believes the Saints’ monopoly on success could be broken this season.

“It’s wide open this season with so many teams taking points off their rivals” added Morrison.

“For me it’s the first time in five or six years we are going to see a really tight league and a proper title race.

“TNS are still the dominant force in the league but I think the gap between them and the other clubs has closed a bit.

“The league seems to be taking a different formation this year with six or seven clubs competing for those top places with similar strength squads.”

Ryan Wignall remains suspended for the Nomads, while Declan Poole remains out with a groin injury.

Defender Ian Kearney is expected to be in contention for the Cardiff game after making the substitutes bench at Bangor.

Morrison added: “Last week we had three or four in the squad carrying knocks, but they’ve come through training well this week and all in all we’re in pretty good shape for the weekend.”

The replay of the Nomads’ game against Bangor has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 26.

As a gesture of goodwill to supporters of both clubs, fans can watch the game for free.