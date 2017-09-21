Striker Alex Reid hopes to be back in the goals for Wrexham AFC at Tranmere

ALEX REID hopes to celebrate his loan extension by getting back on the scoresheet for Wrexham in Saturday’s derby at Tranmere Rovers.

The striker joined Wrexham from Fleetwood Town on a two-month loan deal on August 15 and made an immediate impact, coming off bench that day to score the winner against Gateshead.

That earned Reid a place in the starting XI and the striker picked up where he left off, taking his tally to three goals in four games.

Although he hasn’t scored in the last four games, Reid has impressed Reds’ boss Dean Keates who has extended his loan by a month until the middle of November.

Reid is now looking to end his mini-goal drought when Wrexham, unbeaten in six games and only two points behind National League leaders Aldershot in ninth position, take on Tranmere at Prenton Park this weekend.

“I am on a little bit of a goal drought, it is four games but I am just working as hard as I can in training,” said Reid.

“Putting in that extra work, staying focussed and staying positive, and I know eventually a chance will drop to me and I will put it away in the back of the net on Saturday hopefully.”

Reid, yet to make his senior Fleetwood debut since joining the League One club in January following a prolific spell at Rushall Olympic, is pleased he will be staying with Wrexham for longer.

“I am delighted,” said Reid. “Another month here means more games, more goals and more points for the team.

“Wherever I am playing I am over the moon and when it comes to football, that is all I am thinking about – scoring as many goals as I can and get three points for the team, and make an impact.”

Reid is looking forward to playing some part against Tranmere having been an used substitute for Fleetwood during a pre-season friendly between the clubs.

“Tranmere are a massive club, massive following, a lot like Wrexham when you think about it,” said Reid.

“Both clubs have got massive ambition, shouldn’t really be in this league and the fans demand a lot from their teams wanting them back in the Football League.

“I was at Tranmere in pre-season for a friendly on the bench for Fleetwood’s first team and didn’t manage to get on so I am really excited knowing this time I am going to go there and play.”

It remains to be seen whether Reid will be in from the start after he was given a breather by Keates for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against strugglers Guiseley.

Although he understands the reasons why he was named among the substitutes, Reid has vowed to continue trying to make an impact whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“At times the gaffer is going to want to pull the reigns back on me and just give me a little break,” said Reid.

“If it was down to me I would play every second of every game!

“But there are times he is going to play other strikers, and other strikers are going to give different teams a different look, and then put me on in games to come on and make an impact.”

Keates explained his decision to leave Reid out against Guiseley, with Fleetwood team-mate Akil Wright, on loan at Wrexham until January, also taken out of the Reds’ side.

“Alex has done well for us but we have to be mindful of the fact he has not played any competitive minutes,” said Keates.

“He has done pre-season in Fleetwood’s development team and been in and out with the first team squad and not really picked up full minutes.

“He got a goal on his debut against Gateshead, then went straight in and he has done a lot of 90 minutes, so we have to be wary that we are not pushing him too much, and the same with Akil Wright.”