Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates rues a lack of chances

WREXHAM boss Dean Keates rued a lack of firepower as the Reds played out their second successive goalless draw.

The Reds, who have now slipped to sixth in the table, followed up Saturday’s bore draw at bottom of the table Torquay United, with a 0-0 with Craig Harrison’s Hartlepool at The Racecourse last night – a match watched by another 4,000 plus gate.

“It was definitely a point earned,” said Keates. “The lads put a shift in, they worked hard and they competed.

“That is the minimum we can ask for but we didn’t really create too much if I am entirely honest.

We have to look at different ways trying to break teams down.

“It was difficult conditions and we are not blessed with a big targetman, somebody who is going to go up there and can compete for everything in the air.”