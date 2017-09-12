Wrexham AFC defender Manny Smith in buoyant mood ahead of Harltepool clash

MANNY SMITH insists Wrexham go into tonight’s home game against Hartlepool United in buoyant mood despite their weekend stalemate at Torquay.

Wrexham’s three game winning run came to an end on Saturday after drawing 0-0 at bottom of the table Torquay who are still looking for their first victory of the campaign.

But Dean Keates’ side have now kept four clean sheets in a row and remain third in the National League, just one point behind new leaders Dover Athletic, leaving centre-back Smith in upbeat mood.

“Some people might see it as two points dropped at Torquay, especially with our results before the game,” said Smith.

“But anyone can beat anyone in this league and when you look back at it, it could be a decent point at the end of the season so we can’t get down on ourselves.

“There are things to work on but we have got a good base and we are sitting okay in the table so we have got to continue our run.”

The clash with Hartlepool is the first of two successive games at The Racecourse, with Guiseley the visitors on Saturday.

Hartlepool, relegated from the Football League last season, have found some form after a slow start to the season and won their last three games, but Smith wants Wrexham to make the most of home advantage this week.

“No-one is getting above themselves where we are in the table,” said Smith.

“It is still wide open. The positive for us is we have now got two home games so we can make it a difficult place for teams to come and pick up points.

“Hopefully we get the ball rolling against Hartlepool, we get another clean sheet and three points.”

Smith is targeting another clean sheet against Hartlepool and hopes the Reds can take their chances at the other end in a bid to land a sixth win in 10 outings.

“The main thing is we didn’t concede on Saturday and we can build on that,” said Smith.

“We defend well as a team and we are hard to break down which is a positive.

“When we know we can keep clean sheets and defend well we can nick games 1-0 or 2-0 as we have shown.”

Smith had two of Wrexham’s best chances at Torquay but he failed to convert headers, and the defender felt he should have done better with the second opportunity.

“I am disappointed not to score, especially with the second header,” said Smith.

“I had no-one around me, I should at least hit the target and give the goalkeeper something to think about.

“But I would rather be getting into the positions and not take an opportunity than not being there at all.”

Smith, who returned to Wrexham for a second spell from Gateshead in the summer, has already scored twice this season but he is more concerned with keeping the opposition out.

“When you are a defender you get judged on clean sheets first and foremost,” added Smith.

“That is what I try and do firstly so I don’t worry about getting goals.

“Goals or assists are a bonus, I would rather keep a clean sheet and win.”